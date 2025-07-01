Nigerian international star Wizkid gave his fans and netizens something to talk about following a recent update from his household

The singer’s partner and talent manager ended the month of June with gratitude and decided to bless netizens with a photo dump

The new pictures revealed the latest exquisite car in the couple's garage, as many called the singer out for being silent about it

Nigerian singer Wizkid’s partner and talent manager, Jada, stirred up excitement online with a gratitude post as she ushered in the new month.

The singer’s baby mama shares a series of cute pictures collected in the past weeks as she commemorated with her fans and followers online.

Some of the photographs revealed the places Jada and Wizkid visited in the month of June with their newborn daughter Morayo.

Others displayed the luxury the couple lived in, as it disclosed that they had purchased a Tesla Cybertruck.

Jada was seen in a goofy pose with the luxury ride. Their first son, Zoin, was also captured inside the truck for a quick snapshot.

Fans were particularly intrigued that Wizkid hadn’t made a public announcement about the Cybertruck, unlike many of his peers earlier this year.

In her caption, Jada wrote:

“Ending June with a grateful heart 🤍.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Jada P’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bahdboi__fhado64 said:

"Baba buy Tesla he no even shout Omo forget the hype he is really him 🔥."

syndijatau said:

"Where is AJ ooo? We've missed him on this space."

viki_jaman wrote:

"Una use Tesla truck do toy for Zion oya la 😂😂."

freshageless_ said:

"Wiz mum just come back to enjoy his son money😂❤️."

aduke_riii said:

"We need to stage a protest for AJ! We his fans needs to stage a protests! 😩."

tobeekings wrote:

"Wiz is who he thinks he is. Dude bought a Tesla and never made a fuss about it!"

melowxxv said:

"Morayo! My lil cheeky girl 🫶🏽🫶🏽🥰🥰."

da_demon_twin said:

"The car wey their fave dy do buying advert woman get the latest low key no cho cho 😮."

itzkizzbaba said:

"People saying he bought a Tesla and never made a noise about it, i want to ask, what s the meaning of buying things and posting them online?? As u discover am without his post, e no shock u.. Walk in privacy ❤️. @wizkidayo."

adeniike_mi said:

"AJ don dey move like him papa. You can’t be seeing him anyhow."

chrystlegenes said:

"Beautiful family ❤️😍, Baby morayo is so so cute. Dear jada May the blessings of the lord never depart from your household in jesus name 🙏🏽."

ayodele1350 said:

"You see that AJ boy he is him and he knows it,you can never see him in picture or places that are not of importance to him and I LOVEE IT."

kingk166 wrote:

"When is the wedding dude @wizkidayo she deserves to be a wife for having all this gorgeous kids for you."

Carter Efe apologises to Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter Efe finally tendered an apology to famous Afrobeats singer Wizkid for raining insults on him.

The content creator and musician had earlier reacted rashly in a live video after Wizkid failed to give him attention.

