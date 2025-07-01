Get ready for a historic celebration as Lagos Startup Week (LSW), Africa’s most influential gathering for innovators and entrepreneurs, announces its 10th-anniversary edition! This landmark event, themed "DND – Disrupting the Next Decade," Happening July 7–12, 2025, Lagos Startup Week will feature city-wide activities and experiences designed to engage the entire innovation ecosystem from community meetups and pitch competitions to masterclasses and exhibitions.

The main conference will take place on July 10th and 11th at the iconic Civic Centre, bringing together founders, investors, creatives, and policymakers for two days of high-impact content and networking.

Ten years ago, under the visionary guidance of Olumide Olayinka, Partner, Prime Startups, Lagos Startup Week was born to ignite a movement and shape the future of innovation across Africa. What began as a nascent idea in 2015 has blossomed into a powerful reality. Fast forward to 2025, and Lagos is not merely participating in the global startup narrative; it's actively shaping it.

Consistently ranked among Africa’s most active startup cities by Dealroom.co and Partech, Lagos has seen Nigerian startups attract over $3.5 billion in venture capital, launch globally relevant companies, and foster a new wave of digital pioneers.

The city now proudly boasts five unicorns—Interswitch, Flutterwave, Jumia, OPay, and Moniepoint and has seen its ecosystem valuation grow 11.6x since 2017, proving its standing ahead of global cities like Istanbul and Pune.

"This is more than an event. This is where Africa’s future gets prototyped," shares Olumide Olayinka, Partner at Prime Startups and the driving force behind Lagos Startup Week. He passionately adds, "Lagos Startup Week was never just an event; it is a bold commitment to investing in the future of African innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth. it was always a declaration. This city needed a platform where founders could breathe, build, and belong. Ten years later, we are still doing that, but now on a massive scale, and with the entire world watching."

This 10th edition is going to be unforgettable! Imagine over 5,000 attendees hosted at the iconic Civic Centre for two days of pure inspiration. We're talking four stages buzzing with ideas, and electrifying Demo Days showcasing the tech that will literally shape our tomorrow.

Whether you're looking to launch your big idea, scaling your existing business, or doing from the insights that will be shared by our guests and speakers, you'll connect with top tech experts, industry titans, forward-thinking regulators, and investors ready to back the next big thing.

Our "DND – Disrupting the Next Decade" theme isn't just a catchy phrase. It's a deep dive into what it truly takes to build and thrive in complex markets, how Africa’s most daring innovations grow, from humble garages to city rooftops, and how we, together, will define the next 10 years of entrepreneurial impact. This year, we're putting a spotlight on the founders who aren't just creating products but rewriting the entire narratives through their resilience and disruptive thinking.

Get ready to be inspired by a lineup of visionary leaders and innovators who are shaping Africa's tech landscape. This year, Lagos Startup Week will feature dynamic voices whose dedication to disruption and entrepreneurial growth extends far beyond their impressive titles. We are excited to announce an initial roster of speakers, including: Jason Njoku, Founder & CEO, IROKO; Ngozi Dozie, Co-Founder, Carbon; Tosin Faniro-Dada, Partner, Breega; Ireayo Oladunjoye, MD & CEO, Endeavour Nigeria; Satoshi Shinada, Partner/Co-Founder Verod Kepple Africa Ventures, Wole Ayodele, CEO, Fincra; Tito Cookey-Gam, Principal, Partech; Aniedi Udo-Obong, Developer Ecosystem Program Partnerships, Google; Kayode Adeyinka, CEO, Gigmile; Oladunni Fanibe, Accelerator Portfolio Manager Africa, Google; and Akinbola Asalu, CEO, Aktivate just to mention a few. The Lagos Startup Week’s team is going ahead to curate for more speaker announcements, so keep an eye out for updates!

Our past editions have welcomed giants like Steve Case (AOL / Revolution VC), Michael Seibel (Y Combinator), and local legends like Shola Akinlade (Co-founder, Paystack). And we've showcased early-stage gems that are now household names, including Flutterwave, Moniepoint, and Paystack (acquired by Stripe for over $200 million).

Lagos Startup Week is powered by Prime Startups, more than just an organizer, they're an ecosystem builder. They champion African founders all year long, offering support, forging cross-border partnerships, and engaging with policy to lay the groundwork for Africa’s next wave of high-growth ventures.

In a world that’s constantly shifting and digitizing, Lagos Startup Week isn't just a date on the calendar. It's a barometer for how emerging markets will define the future of commerce, connectivity, and capital. It's the place where Africa builds, and the world can't help but watch.

Join us in Lagos this July. The future isn't coming. It's being built right here, right now! Eko for Show!

To learn more and snag your spot: www.lagosstartupweek.com Relive the magic of 2024: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_KZ_7ADfL4

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur, a seasoned industry veteran, or simply an enthusiast hungry for innovation, Lagos Startup Week is the place to witness the cutting edge of what's next. See you there!

