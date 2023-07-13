Popular Twitter personality Daniel Regha is not ready to stop calling out Davido over his N20m pledge in March 2022

In an interview that has gone viral, Regha was asked why he keeps staying on the singer's neck, and he said it is his duty

According to the controversial figure, Davido made a promise, and he should pay up as soon as possible

When asked if he kept hammering on the topic because he wants t get money from Davido, Daniel Regiha gave a shocking reply

Popular Twitter personality Daniel Regha is known for constantly calling out Davido online.

In a viral video online, the Twitter critic was asked during a short interview what his problem is with Davido.

Regha revealed he has a problem with the fact that Davido made a N20m pledge over a year ago and has refused to fulfil it.

According to him, he knows people who are supposed to have gotten the money and never did because the singer chose not to be a man of his word.

If he is looking forward to collecting part of the money, Regha said he doesn't need Davido's money and should use it to feed his baby mamas.

Netizens react to Daniel Regha's statement about Davido

