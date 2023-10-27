Nigerian blogger, Blessing CEO, has updated netizens on the debt claims from IVD about Davido

Shortly after IVD threw Blessing under the bus by denying that Davido owed him money, she shared evidence online stating otherwise

The voice message of IVD speaking on the matter got many Nigerians bashing the music star online

Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro, is back in the news over Davido’s debt to her former lover, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported how IVD denied Davido owed him money after Blessing CEO called out the singer on his behalf.

Blessing CEO has shared proof of IVD admitting Davido owed him. Photos: @davido, @ivd01, @officialblessingceo

In a new development, Blessing CEO made good her threat of releasing evidence of IVD complaining about how the singer had not finished paying for his aide, Isreal DMW’s car.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blessing CEO shared a series of voice notes from IVD, and one of them included the businessman admitting that Davido indeed owed him.

In the voice note, IVD was heard talking to Blessing. He said:

“Point of correction, yes Davido is owing me money, you too you know he was owing me money, it’s not something that is hidden and when I had issues, he never showed up, he didn’t do anything for me unlike Zlatan. Then I started tapping into his DM, sending him several messages for more than two months before he responded. Everyday is ‘send account’. So I was sleeping yesterday, when I woke up, I saw Isreal’s call, I saw Davido’s crew, everybody, I now saw Davido’s message in my DM saying ‘how far, I don send am o’ and I said okay, thank you so much. So when he sent the money to my agent, I now asked them he sent, they said he sent N4 million, I said ‘my money is not N4 million’, they said ‘that is what he sent’, I kept quiet, I sha just said let this one go, we learn everyday.”

Blessing CEO accompanied the voice note with a caption explaining that IVD was just paid. She wrote:

“This is an evidence of his voice note this morning telling me he has been paid . Check time and date oooooo.”

Listen to the voice note below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO shares evidence of Davido owing IVD

The voice message from IVD to Blessing CEO about Davido’s debt quickly spread on social media, and many fans dropped hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Pos_david01:

“Davido self dey Fck up big time how him go allow small money like this dey put shame for him name Abi na street him Dey try form because I no understand oo.”

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

“Blessing has every right to leak the chat , the guy could have called blessing on phone to delete the post, he come social media dey form wentin I nor know so them go think say blessing dey lie.”

yenukumee:

“Wait! So Davido was truly owing him?! Nawa o.”

Xtiee4luv:

“So if blessing didn't talk about it he won't pay after four years hmmmmmmmmmm.”

all__posh:

“Owe owe 1 , onigbese, unavailable debtor .”

xtiee4luv:

“Davido sef nor dey try haba.”

Tour_lanny:

“IVD humiîated Blessing by saying she’s lying and she’s dropping evidence to show that she’s not lying. How is she leaking his sècret?”

femininecarenaija:

“A friend confided in you. Small misunderstanding, you begin to spill out. It’s not fair.”

olaedo__m:

“I don’t like blessing but ivd deserves hell so yes I’m team blessing right now drag him dear !!!!!!”

xpensive_fatima:

“Reason why I no Dey ever send voice notes.”

iamcensiny:

“I hope you know it’s a crime in Nigeria to leak a private chat between you and someone without their consent? Unless, he gave his consent though.”

