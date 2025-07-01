Atiku Abubakar and other coalition leaders have reportedly set to announce ADC as their political platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

The ADC, according to sources, became the preference of the opposition leaders following concerns that the ADA proposed may not be registered by INEC before the electoral deadline

This came at a time when the SDP, the earlier proposed political party for the coalition movement, plunged into a leadership crisis

The coalition of opposition leaders has reportedly been plotting to formally announce the African Democratic Party (ADC) as its platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

This decision to change its party name from the proposed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came as a result of observed discrepancies. The announcement for the adoption of the ADC is expected to be held on Wednesday. July 2.

Coalition movement to announce ADC as its political party Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Sources speak of coalition political party

According to Daily Trust, sources who were privy to the development disclosed that the opposition leaders were concerned about the possibility of ADA being registered late by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the electoral deadline.

This also came at a time when SDP, the party which was earlier alleged to be the opposition leaders' preference, plunged into a leadership crisis. The party's chairmen at the state level had claimed that its national chairman, Shehu Gabam, had been suspended, but the chairman said he remained the number one in the party.

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to his or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).

Arewa leader criticises coalition movement

Baba-Ahmed, in a recent interview, expressed concern about the chances of the coalition movement to build strong opposition against Tinubu and the APC in the next general election. The former presidential aide noted that the political figures in the coalition are prioritising their personal ambition against collective progress.

He added that none of the leaders should be in the position of determining who should be in the coalition movement. He stressed that a coalition only needed a generational shift, while urging former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai and others to work behind the scenes.

Recall that El-Rufai earlier dumped the APC for the SDP. He then joined Atiku in the call for the opposition leaders to come together with the aim of sacking President Tinubu in the next general election.

Arewa leader knocks coalition movement ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @atikul, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu approved appointments for Shettima

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had approved the appointment of 18 aides to the office of the vice president.

According to a statement from the office of the vice president, the appointments were to actualise the agenda of the federal government across all sectors.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed that the appointments included six special advisers and 12 senior special assistants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng