Nigerian street act, Portable Zazu, was captured in a trending video showing fatherly love to his sons

The singer could be seen at home with two of his children, playing the bottle challenge game in a fun way

However, the result of the game, as displayed by his children, sparked reactions from online users

It was a beautiful sight to behold as Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, was spotted having some family time.

The singer's fans are accustomed to seeing him rant online about something or get into an online spat with a senior colleague.

This time was different; the popular street act was captured in a video sitting calmly in his living room and spending some quality time with his sons.

Portable's trends as he spends quality time with his children.

From the clip, it appeared that they were engaged in the bottle challenge game, where each person is usually tasked with throwing the bottle in the air and ensuring it lands in an upright position.

Fans were amazed to see Portable's young son throw the bottle in the air over four times, and it landed upright each time.

It was time for the little one, and to the surprise of many, he was also able to do the trick perfectly well. This video has now gone viral, with fans hearing lovely comments about Zazu.

Watch the video here:

Funny reactions as Portable spends time with sons

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@mcmakopolo1 said:

"If u watch and u no smile ur heart don spoil 😂😂😂😂."

@lifenstyle7 said:

"I see three children playing the game 😂😂😂😂😂what did u see 😂."

@sandraamos2403 said:

"Enter studio drop song for ur son on bottle flipping😂."

@gistbar said:

"I like the fact that he speaks Yoruba with his kids."

@mrsucessguy said:

"Omo olalomi again oh. Them call me portable baby oh. Flipping bottle x3. Flipping bottle Ninu ile mio x2. Flipping bottle Pelu awon omo mi. Aiye ni Mon shey kor kor kor. Ologo Lon ma ju bottle x2. Alfa loma lo kettle. Nobody can dull me emi omo Ologo 😂😂😂😂."

@fmcxclusiv said:

"Why are the kids behaving like all these nollywood babies that don’t know their parents."

Portable shares sweet moment with his children.

@okekecynthia_ said"

"I no sure say other baby mamas go get Rest of mind so😂."

@kolad3_ said:

"Fruit no dey fall far from its tree abi how dem take talk that thing."

@irishsommie1 said:

"Na their daddy sidon for ground so….the one on the couch na their pikin."

@naijatidaru100 said:

"This one go challenge peller ooo."

Portable's Sons mimic his stage performance

In a previous report, singer Portable's sons proved that what their father could do, they could also showcase to the admiration of many.

In a video, the Zazoo Zehh Nation boss had his sons singing the lyrics of his songs as they copied his body movement.

The singer shared how proud he was of his children and he admitted that they are products of grace.

