Ex-Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick filed a charge against Afrobeats star Davido for retracting a paid contact

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the DMW boss and the sports executive engaged in a heated back-and-forth online episode for not performing at Warri Again

According to reports reaching Legit.mg, Pinnick is demanding the whooping sum of N2.3bn for damages and a public apology

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has launched a lawsuit against singer Davido for an alleged contract violation.

According to a story by Legit.ng from last month, Amaju openly called out Davido for not showing up to his event despite paying him an expensive sum and reserving a private jet for his crew.

He said he spent $94,600 on Davido's performance and another $18,000 on the private plane for Davido and his crew.

He then went on to say that Davido was inferior to his mutual competitor, Burna Boy.

According to recent reports, the concert's promoters (Warri Again) are suing the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) boss for N2.3 billion.

Under the guise of Brownhill Investment Company Limited, Amaju filed suit and is seeking N150,000,000 in legal and professional fees, plus an extra N30,000,000.

Further, he wants an injunction to keep Davido from playing any shows or events in Nigeria until he returns the money he was paid.

Pinnick also wants the court to order Davido "to tender a public apology on all the 1st defendant's social media accounts/handles and in two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days, to the claimant and attendees."

Netizens react to Pinnick's lawsuit against Davido

mzrola_:

"David needs to start clearing his name. It’s getting too much abeg na . Your brand is very big and important."

m.a_beautylounge:

"All these ones are rich abeg,who will do Christmas for meoo."

luchi4866:

"David is messing up with his brand name."

chef_og:

"Who will sue Him for mismanagement of Nigerian football?."

jessilicious_kora:

"Forgetting the whole world is reading his news ! David you better save your brand .. it’s becoming annoying."

mr_7star:

"Owe be owe. Owe owe one. Pay me my money. Owe owe B."

browniwales:

"You are not serious. You are the one owing Davido. Y’all should leave Davido alone. Someone is behind this dragging. But the person must face a terrible calamity."

johnny.vaudinz:

"Davido is just becoming reckless. He should be grateful that people have been patient with him for this long. Let's not forget that three people died in a night when they went out partying with Davido. Tagbo, etc. David really needs to save his brand pronto people are already exhausted trying to defend him."

kenny1878:

"Amanju one of the most corrupt NFF chairman in the history of Nigeria Football."

Davido vows not to refund $94k to Pinnick

The Nigerian singer accused former NFF president of stealing footballers' money following their online altercation over a $94k debt.

The Unavailable crooner had stated on his X page that he would not remain silent on the topic, and nobody could stop him from playing in Warri.

After hours, Davido took to Instagram and vowed not to return the money Pinnick allegedly paid him. Instead, he said he would double the amount and donate it to a football charity.

