Nigerian businessman, Abu Salami, now appears to have finally taken legal action against singer, Davido

According to reports on social media, the businessman has now sued Davido after claiming the singer owes him N218 million

Purported Legal documents concerning the case soon made the rounds online and Nigerians shared hot takes

Nigerian photographer and businessman, Abu Salami, has finally made legal moves concerning his issues with Davido.

Recall that Abu Salami became known online for calling out the singer and accusing him of owing N218 million after allegedly breaching their agreement.

In a new development, reports made the rounds on social media that Abu Salami has finally sued Davido after weeks of dragging him.

In a post made by X user and die-hard Burna Boy fan, @Winco_3, photos of the purported legal documents were shared.

Winco also quoted Abu Salami as saying that the matter has now been taken to a real life court now that the case has caught the attention of people.

In Abu Salami’s words:

“Now that we've got the world's attention, let's take it to the real life court.”

Nigerians react as Abu Salami reportedly officially sues Davido

The update on the issue between Abu Salami and Davido spread online and Nigerians reacted. Some netizens pitied the music star’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua.

Read some of their comments below:

demo__uk:

“Pinnick 2.3Billion, Abu N218 million, DammyKrane N2,500 (two, five) Davido: Se fe pami ni .”

mr_mudiaga:

“I pity his lawyer Prince this period.”

Nnenna_blinks_:

“Ph000000l I thought you said “The real Life court can help your case because of his father’s influence”?!? It clearly shows, it is not your money you wanted. Cl0ut Manure.”

Ladyque_1:

“Peace of mind wan wound FC this period.”

teeh_lyfstyle:

“Wizkid Fc no know Wetin God do for us this period. Peaceful living wan kee us .”

Oluwaclap:

“Davido debts don dey trend pass hin album.”

_.blessinge:

“Un dey disrespect Davido for this industry and is very bad.”

Mr.agugua:

“If Davido pay Amaju and Abu finish, which money e go come use do naming and dedication . Which kind wahala be this.”

Instablog_oou:

“This Davido sef own too much jare make we no lie unless Una just wan bend the truth.”

Olanrewaju1of1:

“I support this , the internet is not a court of law, it’s just a place for opinions. Opinions on the other hand are not facts and can’t be tendered in court. I’m happy that both parties can finally present their cases where it matters and pursue it with hard facts. May the pendulum of Justice swing to the right place in this case.”

