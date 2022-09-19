Nigerian musician, Dammy Krane, has become a trending topic after he called out top singer, Davido

Taking to Twitter, Dammy called out the DMW boss over an unpaid debt for co-writing a song

Dammy’s call out raised mixed reactions online with fans either accusing him of being broke or bashing Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has accused his senior colleague, Davido, of an unpaid debt.

The music star caused a huge buzz after he took to Twitter to accuse the DMW boss of owing him money and telling Davido to run him his cheque.

Dammy started the call out with a warning tweet on his page where he vowed to call out the rich guys owing him money. According to him, he will bring it to the ‘Supreme High Twitter Court’.

Dammy Krane calls out Davido for owing him money, causes stir online. Photos: @davido, @dammykrane_worldstar

The musician then followed the tweet with another post where he noted that he had reached out to people over the years to get his payment but it yielded no response. According to him, the conversation should naturally not have been had on Twitter.

He wrote:

“My Blooda @davido Run the check I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response , we no gats Dey get this convo here ”

See his tweets below:

Social media divided as Dammy Krane calls out Davido

Not long after the music star called out Davido, it led to social media fans taking sides while they shared their opinions. Some of them also accused Dammy Krane of being broke. Read what some of them had to say below:

Brown_sugarbaeby:

"We rise by milking others."

Theophyholylord:

"Dis one wan use Davido do come back ni abi wetin him dey reason before him write they aren't meant to have d Convo here "

Thefavoredg:

"This Davido is always milking people."

officialdanielrolland:

"OBO, even u no show love oo"

Travis_bliss:

"SAPA you do this "

abiola_yussuff:

"Sapa nice one "

Osaspeezzy:

"So which song Davido con personally don write by himself?"

Melanieveek_____:

"Baba don broke"

officialdanielrolland:

"You dey owe person dey share chains, smh."

Cruise_rapper01:

"We rise by lifting others dn fall person ."

Hmm.

Davido jumps to Chioma's defense after man threatened to slap her

Davido recently rose to his on and off bae, Chioma’s defense, after she was threatened on social media.

It all started when Chioma took to Davido’s brother, Chairman HKN’s page to congratulate him over his newly acquired customised Bentley.

A netizen identified as Bughush7 quickly reacted to Chioma’s comment and accused her of being disrespectful. He called her rude and noted that he would have slapped her if he was the one involved before proceeding to telling her to rephrase her comment.

