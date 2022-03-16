Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has joined many to complain about the state of things in Nigeria at the moment

The music star noted that the country is very hard and he promised to make things better in his own little way

Davido made a promise to give out N20 million naira to 20 business owners and noted that he will be sharing more details

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again showcased his generosity on social media as he complained about things in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star lamented about the state of things in Nigeria and said that things are hard.

Not stopping there, the DMW boss also tried to alleviate the suffering of people by making a vow to give out some money.

Davido makes promise to fans on social media. Photos: @davido

Source: Twitter

According to Davido, he will be giving out N20 million to 20 people in a few days. The singer however noted that they would have to share their business ideas.

In his words:

“Country hard right now sha ... let's give 20 m to 20 pple on Friday ... send in your business ideas or start up ideas ... more details shortly #Wrblo”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react

Davido’s post raised a lot of interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Interesting.

Stephanie Coker laments after getting N3.7m car bill after using bad fuel

Popular Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, has voiced out about the terrible state of the nation on social media.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the socialite listed different ways Nigeria was frustrating its citizens while also sharing her personal experience.

Stephanie noted that she now had a N3.7 million bill for her 2020 car that got damaged after using bad fuel.

She also explained how the price of diesel is now N780 per litre and how it would probably increase now that the national power grid has collapsed, putting the country in darkness.

The OAP recounted driving past Lekki Toll Gate and it was stated that toll charges will once again be collected as from April fool’s day.

Numerous online users had different things to say about Stephanie’s candid post on social media.

Source: Legit.ng