Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has three options before him to participate in the 2027 general election

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, made a serious statement in the 2023 election when he came third with amazing votes

The outcome of the last general election is a testament that the Labour Party chieftain has a chance of becoming Nigeria's president, with three options before him

Peter Obi of the Labour Party has remained a major player to watch out for in the 2027 general election. This is due to the fact that the former governor of Anambra made a statement in the 2023 presidential election and created the long-awaited third force in Nigerian politics.

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election and gathered eighth million votes during the poll. This became a testament to Obi's potential to contest and win an election on his own. This can be possible if the presidential hopeful doubles his efforts in the next general election.

Labour Party, other alternatives before Peter Obi to join 2027 race

Source: Twitter

Amid the permutations ahead of 2027, the Labour Party chieftain has four options before him to contest the poll. Below are the four major options for Obi in 2027:

Remain in the Labour Party

One major challenge standing before the former governor of Anambra State is to remain in his Labour Party and contest in the 2027 election. This would be easier if the former presidential candidate could fix the leadership problem in the party and approach the election with a united house.

Although the Labour Party has lost several of its senators and House of Reps members due to the internal crisis rocking the party, the structures were not there when the party rose to prominence in the 2027 election.

PDP is Obi's second option

The second option before Peter Obi in the 2027 election is for the former governor of Anambra to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he is likely to get the ticket of the party, considering the fact that the party needs a strong candidate to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 election.

However, Obi may not have it easy if Atiku Abubakar remain in the PDP and also contests for the party's ticket. This is due to the fact that Atiku appeared to still have a strong structure in the PDP despite his distance from the party's recent activities.

The major options before Peter Obi to contest the 2027 elections

Source: Twitter

Obi can also join the coalition

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that all those championing the coalition call have presidential ambition, and none of them appear to be ready to surrender his or her ambition for another.

Thus, Obi can dump the Labour Party and join the coalition movement. However, this means that Obi will not have strong contenders in the coalition party's presidential ticket. This would be a major testing ground for the former governor to assess his political strength ahead of the general election.

2027 election: Analyst sends message to Obi

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, called on Peter Obi to be tactical in his next political move. He opined that the Labour Party can either contest on his party's platform to join the PDP. He said:

"I think Obi would have been politically wiser than he was in 2023 election. He can run on the platform of the Labour Party or the PDP in the 2027 election.

Peter Obi knocks Tinubu for travelling abroad

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been criticised over an alleged plan to travel abroad on a personal vacation.

Peter Obi, Tinubu's opponent in the 2023 election, made the claim while criticising the recent announcement that the president will be travelling to the Caribbean nation.

According to the presidency, Tinubu will be having a state visit to Saint Lucia to strengthen African nations' engagement and to attend the 17th summit of the BRIC nations in Brazil.

