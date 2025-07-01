Daddy Freeze accused Peter Obi of having questionable political roots tied to Nigeria’s darkest military era

He alleged Obi served as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority during Abacha’s rule, raising concerns about his suitability for the presidency

However, Freeze’s comments have triggered mixed reactions online, especially among members of the “Obidient” movement

Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has stirred heated debates across social media after he publicly questioned the credibility of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He cited his alleged past ties with the infamous Sani Abacha regime.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Honest Bunch Podcast, Freeze expressed skepticism over Obi’s “saintly” public image, arguing that his previous role under Nigeria’s most brutal dictatorship cannot be easily overlooked.

Freeze began:

“I love Peter Obi, I think he’s a brilliant man, but I cannot divorce him from the fact that he worked hand in hand with Abacha as the MD of the Nigerian Ports Authority. How can we have this great leader who’s a saint today, but worked with Abacha? It doesn’t make sense.”

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, emerged as a strong third force in the 2023 presidential elections behind President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite his loss, Obi has continued to gain traction, with many of his supporters hopeful he’ll contest again in 2027.

See the video here:

Daddy Freeze, Obidients clash over comments

However, Freeze’s comments have triggered mixed reactions online, especially among members of the “Obidient” movement — supporters of Peter Obi, many of whom were quick to defend their candidate.

@heisbiodun:

"Even if he is no saint at least he looks like the best candidate for the job make una give am chance"

@RealDamola:

"So, unless “doing business during Abacha’s time” now qualifies as “working with him,” the accusation doesn’t hold up. It's more emotional than factual."

@donpanacio:

"Some funny Nigerians think that speaking in a loud voice makes you intelligent or smart! That’s why some of them speak nonsense most times in a loud voice!"

@Odunmi45:

"The earlier will realize there's no saint in our politicians the better for us. They're all after their selfish interest and not masses but corruption pass corruption sha"

@balogin:

"Nonsense talk. Anambra is not even a yardstick to use as a good place when he was a governor. This whitewashing is dead on arrival. It is only gaslighting and abuse you guys have. Shior."

@heisboyrey:

"Everything we know about abacha was lies bro, abacha was just like them sankara and gaddaffi that’s why they kpaid him and demonised him… we need to start looking for true historians we have left in Nigeria before they all gone and we never know anything from back then"

@Prince_Djad3rd:

"I’m disappointed with Daddy Freeeze for not doing his investigation b4 spreading misinformation,PO was NEVER MD of NPA,he was just a 30yr old biz man in d UK dat wrote a petition to Abacha govt cu of Congestion at Tin can Island…Abacha den named him as Ad hoc committee chair"

Daddy Freeze opens up on death threats

Daddy Freeze has recalled what he faced and the death threats he received years ago for criticising Nigerian pastors.

Freeze, who recently replaced Nedu Wazobia on The Honest Bunch podcast, while speaking on the recent edition, claimed that the death threats he received were extended to members of his family.

According to the media personality, his criticism of Nigerian pastors emboldened others to hold the clerics accountable.

