Nollywood veteran, Fatai Oodua, popularly known as Lalude, has opened up about a painful encounter he had with beloved actress Sola Sobowale, revealing that recent behavior left him deeply hurt.

In a candid interview on a podcast that has now gone viral, the Yoruba movie legend shared how Sobowale completely ignored him at a public event, despite their long history together in the film industry

"She saw me and snubbed me' - Lalude

Lalude recounted how the incident took place during Olayemi Olayinka’s show, where he and Sola Sobowale were both present.

Lalude said:

“She knew I was there, but she didn’t bother to greet me. That thing really pained me"

According to him, despite Sobowale’s fame, she isn't older than him nor above offering a simple greeting out of respect and acknowledgment.

The actor went on to reveal that he played a role in Sola’s early acting journey, dating back to their time working on the Jide Kosoko-directed play ‘Ogun Awoyaya’ at the National Theatre.

He said, recalling how she was trying to break into the industry at the time.

“It was during that time that Ngozi brought her to me,”

In a surprising twist, Lalude also threw a subtle jab at Sobowale’s perceived wealth.

While many fans see the actress as one of Nollywood’s richest female stars, Lalude hinted that appearances might be deceiving, especially when it comes to true financial success.

The story has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. While some fans are siding with Lalude and accusing Sobowale of pride and disrespect, others believe it might have been a misunderstanding.

sgold.bagswarehouse22:

"I can’t forget 2010 ..while I was trying to jion nollywood ..my boss then took me to meet this man he was playing with me and sat me down on his laps I was shivering from inside and smiling at the same time .. he’s a very jovial person forget the scary looks in movies long life papa"

simplyqueentee:

"This man and alapini has my heart always with the way they talk"

moh_fine:

"Normally, levels and pride are 5&6 in the Nigerian film industry"

mosesabiola5:

"Mama Sola Sobowale is an humble woman, she carried herself with so respect.And she has been in the movie industry for over decades, I have never seen anyone complain about her....She might not be in the mood of confabulations & you guys are not close friends so Baba Lalude , I don't see reason u took greetings personal.."

