Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is no doubt one celebrity who has trended the most in the country since the beginning of 2023

Davido has taken his fans through a rollercoaster of emotions from either loving him more or bashing him over his antics

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the times Davido trended and made headlines so far in year 2023

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is well known in the country not only for his music but also because he manages to make headlines for the most interesting reasons.

However, the DMW boss went off the radar in the late part of 2022 after suffering a great tragedy in his family that left perhaps the whole of Nigeria shaken.

2023 came and many fans started to express how much they were missing their fave and soon after Davido started to soft launch on social media before his official return.

Davido: Anita Brown pregnancy, BET Awards performance, other times he trended in 2023.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the times Davido has made huge headlines on social media just eight months into the year 2023.

1. Davido returns on social media:

In March 2023, Davido decided to finally return on social media after being away for many months. He did this by sharing a heartwarming video promoting the release of his album, Timeless. The DMW boss also expressed his heartfelt thanks to his many fans for how they went all out to show how much they missed his absence. According to him, there’s a time to grieve and to heal. He also thanked them for their support. His comeback post garnered close to 2 million likes and even more views from fans.

2. News of Davido’s marriage to Chioma:

After Davido’s return on social media, he confirmed the rumours that he had indeed gotten married to his long-time girlfriend and mother of his late son, Chioma. On his official Instagram page, the music star shared a photo from their court wedding and the post gathered thousands of reactions from well-wishers.

3. Davido drops Timeless album:

On March 31, 2023, Davido finally released his much anticipated album, Timeless. Soon after it dropped, it became a trending topic on social media. Thousands of Davido’s fans took to social media to hype the body of work and many of them quickly jumped on a dance challenge for one of the songs, Unavailable. Timeless went on to achieve many great feats including making it to Rolling Stone’s list of 2023 Best Albums so far.

4. Davido signs two new artistes to DMW, Logos Olori and Morravey:

In March 2023, Davido also made headlines after expanding his DMW family. The Unavailable crooner signed two new artistes to his record label, Logos Olori and Morravey. He also rebranded his record label and called it DMW 2.0 while also showcasing its new logo. Many fans stormed the social media pages of Davido’s two new signees and showed them love.

5. Davido holds Timeless concert in Lagos:

Davido no doubt had to do something for his fans after many months of being away and in April 2023 he held a show in Lagos called the Timeless Concert. Timeless Concert took place at the Tafawa Balewa square. His new signees, Logos Olori and Morravey joined him on stage. Other popular acts such as Asake, Mayorkun and more also performed.

6. Davido performs at 2023 BET Awards in America:

In June 2023, Davido had a major highlight in his career and made many Nigerians proud after he was billed to perform at the 23rd BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. The DMW boss did a medley of two songs from his recently released Timeless album, Feel It and Unavailable. The guests in the crowd no doubt enjoyed every bit of it and they were captured dancing their hearts out. Davido also posted a video of the performance on his official Instagram page.

7. Davido allegedly gets US lady Anita Brown and French lady Ivanna pregnant:

The month of June became pretty chaotic for Davido after an American lady, Anita Brown, came on social media to claim that she was pregnant for the singer. Anita went all out to prove that she and Davido have been an item for years and she shared videos of them together from as far back as 2018. To also prove that she was really pregnant, she took a pregnancy test on her Instagram page for all her followers to see and she also shared alleged screenshots of her chats with the singer as he begged her to terminate the issue. Anita however continued to drag him for many months online.

Shortly after Anita went public with her alleged pregnancy for Davido, another French lady, Ivanna Bay, took to her own page to reveal that she was also pregnant for the singer. However, shortly after she came out, she was spotted in Portugal where Davido also was for his Afro Nation concert and she even shared a video of herself at his show. Shortly after this, Ivanna revealed online that she had lost the pregnancy. This sparked a series of mixed comments online with some netizens claiming she had been paid off.

8. Some Muslims cancel Davido over his signee Logos Olori’s Jaye Lo music video:

Davido recently stepped on the toes of some of his Muslim fans after the visuals for his new signee, Logos Olori’s music video was released and posted online. The video showed men outside a mosque and dressed like Muslims doing the prayer motions before breaking out into a dance. Many netizens particularly Northern Muslims were not pleased with it and they threatened Davido to take it down or face the consequences. Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu also expressed his displeasure with the video but noted that Davido had been forgiven after it was taken down.

9. Rumours spread of Davido allegedly welcoming 2nd child with Chioma:

In August 2023, rumours spread on social media that Davido and his wife, Chioma, had welcomed another child. The rumours gained so much ground on social media that congratulatory messages started to pour in for the singer. However, Davido’s close friend and celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, reacted to the news by debunking it.

10. Davido fan starts bicycle ride from Benue to Lagos to meet singer:

Also in August 2023, one of Davido’s fans identified simply as Emmanuel, went on social media to announce that he was embarking on a bicycle ride from Benue to Lagos state to meet with the singer. Davido got wind of the development and told the bicycle rider to turn around and go back because he wasn’t home. Davido’s response shot Emmanuel to fame and his bicycle journey garnered more attention from Nigerians. The DMW boss eventually asked for his account number.

Davido has no doubt had an interesting year 2023 so far with a lot of high and low moments. Despite that, his loyal fans have braved the storm and continued to 'stan' him.

Source: Legit.ng