Nigerian star singer Davido and his alleged French baby mama, Ivanna Bay, were spotted in Portugal amid their recent scandal

The Timeless Hitmaker headlined the third day of Afrobeats biggest music festival, hosted in Portugal

After the French model earlier called out the singer for impregnating her, she took to Instagram to inform netizens that she was also in Portugal

Nigerian music star Davido arrived in Portugal recently for day 3 of the Afro Nation concert.

Recall Legit.ng reported that a French lady identified as Ivanna Bay claimed she is also Pregnant for the singer, during the time the American model Anita was dishing her allegations.

Davido's Ivanna Bay and singer arrive Portugal Credit: @ivannabay, @davdio

With the public's awareness of Davido's recent location, the French model took to her Instagram stories to announce that she was also in Portugal, with videos of herself having a good time in the swimming pool.

See their videos below

Videos of Davido and Ivanna in Portugal stir reactions

Many who saw the different clips of the duo in Portugal dished out their speculations. See their comments below:

Pregnant US lady Anita reveals Davido is angry she put up his number

Shortly after the US lady pregnant for Davido shared the news with receipts, content from her Onlyfans account surfaced.

In a new post, the lady revealed the singer decided to share old content from her Onlyfans to get back at her for sharing his number with the world.

Anita also commended the singer for getting back at her and winning the fight.

