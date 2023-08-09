Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged French side chick, Ivanna, has now spoken up after losing her baby

Recall that Ivanna claimed to be pregnant for the singer after he was called out by his US side chick, Anita Brown

In the new video, Ivanna spoke on the pain of losing her baby for Davido, people judging her and more

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged French side chick, Ivanna, is now in the news after she spoke up on losing her baby.

Taking to YouTube, Ivanna posted a lengthy video where she explained how the child loss affected her, how she felt after getting pregnant for the singer and more.

According to Ivanna, she was very disappointed in herself for being in such a situation and making a fool of herself. She explained that no woman deserved to be treated the way she was or go through the pain she went through.

Nigerians react as Davido's alleged French side chick Ivanna speaks on the pain of losing baby. Photos: @ivannabayy, @davido

She added that many people proceeded to judge her because it was a public matter but it did not mean they are better than her.

In her words:

“I’m so disappointed in myself for letting me go through this, for just being so stupid and just making a fool out of me because I’m so intelligent. I know I’m smart, I know I’m funny, I know I have a lot of courage and I don’t understand how I got myself into this situation and I don’t want you to go through the same situation that I did because it’s not a good one. No woman on earth deserves to be treated like this and deserves to go through that and to lose her baby, nobody deserves that. It’s so painful, it’s the most pain that I ever had in my life whereas I’ve gone through surgeries and it was not as painful as losing my child. Now everybody is aware of my mistake and you’re all judging me. You can judge me all you want because it’s on the internet.”

Not stopping there Ivanna said that after she got pregnant for Davido, a number of people told her she was very lucky and said that she was now set up for life and that things will change.

According to Ivanna, she is not the kind of person to get pregnant for a man because of money. She stated that her child will never grow up with a dad that doesn’t want him and a mother that had him for money.

She said:

“My child will never grow up with a father that doesn’t want him and a mother that had him for money.”

Ivanna also stated that unfortunately for her, she got pregnant for Davido by mistake. She noted that it wasn’t an intentional act and people are free to think what they like.

“I didn’t get pregnant on purpose, I got pregnant by mistake, unfortunately for me.”

She also said:

“I want stability in my life, I don’t want to be a single mother with money.”

Reactions as Davido’s French side chick speaks on losing baby

A number of Nigerian netizens were not pleased with Ivanna’s video and a number of them shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

pule_mary:

“Aunty, your problem no be Nigeria problem at all. If Davido still smile for U now, U go still off pant.”

Uncommonmimi:

“SHUT IT UP!! Geez!! We are tired abeg.”

krownsunshine:

“Y’all comfortable sleeping with a married man? Shame on you.”

slamhitfactory:

“Lol this one was payed to have an aborrtion… She obviously doesn’t want to be a mother as well…I blame Davido though, Man got all the fake and money hit zero taste in women.”

flawlessfranca:

“Mumu girl you go explain tire no evidence, who is judging you? Wetin concern us? When you Dey chop davido money, we Dey dia? Aunty abeg carry your cross.”

creed_osha_:

“Why all these girls are after DAVID for Christ sake .”

officialstancue:

“Werey she is not even making any sense at all. She is on colos she just dey yan akpata.”

luvluv_me:

“You were having unprotected sxx and here you are talking about getting pregnant by mistake.. Hello.”

cofundme:

“@davido go for deliverance …. too many wasted babies … at time is coming when the cry of babies will envelope your aura.”

excellencyspiritinme:

“I love davido, but what's happening to him with these women suits him. Next time, he'll lock his penniis. No be every hole, man suppose enter na.”

