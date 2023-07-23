Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu has joined the Muslims in the country to criticise Davido's signee Logos Olori's video

Ali Nuhu, in a statement, said the video is unacceptable in Islam as he advised the DMW label boss to take it down

The actor's statement has further sparked mixed reactions from many, as some netizens dragged him

Music star David Davido Adeleke continues to trend on social media over his new signee Logos Olori's new single 'Jaye Lo' music video.

Popular Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu has joined the number of Muslims who have berated Davido over the controversial video.

Ali Nuhu tells Davido to take down controversial video. Credit: @realalinuhu @davido

Source: Instagram

Nuhu, who shared a picture of the DMW label boss with a cancel sign on it, said the act portrayed in the video was “totally unacceptable in Islam.”

He also asked Davido to take down the video and tender an apology to Muslims for hurting them.

Nuhu wrote:

“I just came across the controversial video by @davido, as much we want to be creative in Our various fields, we should learn to respect other people’s religion, culture and tradition.

“This is totally unacceptable in Islam. You should pull down that video and apologise for hurting the entire Muslim ummah."

See his post:

Netizens react as actor Ali Nuhu cancels Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actor's post, see them below:

charles.k.ojukwu:

"All the movies you acted, was there no scene that contains Christian practices? You guys are enslaved by religion. Did you cancel them when they murdered Deborah at sokoto. I no kukuma dey enjoy your movie so no need cancelling what has no basis to be considered."

mrumanu_elijah:

"Was Davido in the video? ‍♂️‍♂️. Is it Davidos video?.

sweetpea_mami:

"Why are you calling out Davido rather than your Muslim fellow that made the video. Even posting his picture and marking an X on it, you should be sued. Have some sense."

grecious_grey:

"I am a Christian and I didn’t support the idea of the video talk more of making it. That’s another persons religion and should be respected."

remiguisc:

"Oga rest meaning what???"

Davido reacts after being called out for disrespecting Islam

Davido trended for a few days because he posted a new music video online.

Former presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, criticised the singer, noting that the music video wrongfully depicts Islam.

Bashir and many other Muslim social media influencers have demanded that Davido take down the video, noting that it is a blatant disrespect of their religion.

The DMW boss finally broke his silence and responded to the calling out with a cheeky message on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng