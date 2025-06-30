2Baba spoke in a new video about the mothers of his children, his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, and his new partner, Natasha Osawaru

The African Queen singer, while speaking on a podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia also shared who his main priorities are

2Baba's appearance on a podcast came months after he announced the end of his marriage with Annie Idibia

Music star Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has spoken about the women in his life

2Baba, while speaking on a South African podcast with media personality, Nedu Wazobia, described his baby mamas, Sunmbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi, his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay, and his current partner, Natasha Osawaru, as amazing women.

2Baba says his children are his main priority as he speaks about his baby mamas. Credit: annieidibia1/official2baba

Source: Instagram

He, however, stated that his children remain his main priority.

Speaking on the podcast, 2Baba said,

"The mothers of my children are amazing, my Annie is amazing, and the woman I’m with now Is amazing but my real concern is my kids,” he said.

The singer has seven children. Sumbo Adeoye gave birth to two sons, Nino and Zion. Pero Adeniyi gave birth to three children, a girl and two sons: Ehi, Justin, and Innocent Idibia.

Annie Macaulay had two daughters with 2Baba namely Isabel and Olivia Idibia.

2Baba reveals his children are his main concern as he talks about his Annie Idibia, current partner, others. Credit: annieidibia

Source: Instagram

2Baba's comments about his relationships come amid the mixed reactions that have continued to trail his new relationship with Natasha.

Recall that the singer unveiled the Edo lawmaker as his new partner after announcing the end of his marriage with Annie.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nedu Wazobia caused a wave on social media after he posted a snippet from his podcast with 2Baba.

The video of 2Baba speaking about his baby mamas, estranged wife and new partner is below:

Reactions as 2Baba speaks about Annie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed 2Baba's comment about his relationships as many taunted the singer.

Ifeoma Alufuo said:

"But you said leaving with Annie is leaving in bondage."

Joke Bima Emmanuel commented:

"Nah lie 😜 Ann don dey enter your eyes again."

Emma Sunday wrote:

"Tested new not ok, now through pikin name he will soon touch Annie beast."

Affia Okon commented:

"Tubaba him self."

Olusola Martins commented:

"Oga, which concern are you talking about?, are you not aware that your kids will be the scapegoat of your questionable apertite for women . truth is bitter but those around you who want your favour will not tell it as it. A good parent should allow his love and concern for future of his children guide his affairs or relationships."

Lord Natty

"Why single out Annie. Massa, mention all the so called amazing mothers. You are a suspect."

Cynthia Katmoh Namie commented:

"Uhn......na Naija all of us dey ... Make we dey watch first.... Amazing."

oluwa_bambi041 said:

"I have too much respect for 2Baba,please don't spoil everything eh."

2Baba and Annie's daughter bags scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Annie Macaulay shared a heartfelt post about her first daughter, Isabella, whom she had with 2Baba.

According to Annie, her daughter Isabella secured a scholarship. Although she didn’t specify the details of the scholarship, she shared some pictures of her daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng