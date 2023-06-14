Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has continued to break into the international populace with his fourth studio album

The Unavailable hitmaker made it to Rolling Stone’s list of the best 2023 albums so far with his Timeless catalog

Describing the impact of Timeless album in the past few months, the American magazine said it feels super purposeful

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Davido has continued to make waves with his fourth studio, Timeless.

The DMW frontman bounced back into the scene with Timeless album in March 2023 after the tragic loss of his son. And has regained double prominence like never before in his music career.

Davido's Timeless album continues to make history Credit: @davidostats

Davido’s Timeless was recently listed in Rolling Stone magazine as one of the best albums of 2023.

Commenting on the great body of work, the top American culture publication described Timeless as an emotive mix of defiant Amapiano, confident club anthems, and jazzy Afrobeats.

"Last summer, Afrobeats star Davido told Rolling Stone he had nearly finished his fourth album, his new era ushered in with a stirring gospel-tinged single on overcoming hardship. Then, after a lifetime of loss, he faced an unthinkable one — the death of his three-year-old son.

Persevering through the grief and lifted by supporters, Davido redid the album entirely. The outcome is Timeless, miraculously unshrouded in despair. It pulses, swoons, and shakes, an emotive mix of defiant Amapiano, confident club anthems, jazzy Afrobeats, and sensual love songs. It’s a party — and it feels purposeful."

See the post below

Nigerians react to Davido’s feature on Rolling Stone

