Nigerian fuji star K1 De Ultimate and Ooni of Ife trended online following their recent meeting at an event

A video made the rounds online showing when the two dignitaries bumped into each other at the bustling premises

Fans and netizens immediately pointed out the musician’s countenance towards the monarch, triggering reactions online

Nigerian fuji star Wasiu Omogbolahan Ayinde Marshal aka K1 De Ultimate and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, recently made the frontline of blogs.

A viral video captured the musician and the monarch at an event when the latter walked up to the former for a quick pleasantry.

Ooni was highly receptive to meeting with Kwam 1, who slightly moved his head. Many who observed the singer’s countenance accused him of being disrespectful towards the ruler.

The caption of the trending clip questioned why K1 didn’t bow in reverence for the Yoruba monarch.

It read:

“Why did K1 De Ultimate fail to bow down down for Ooni of Ife while exchanging pleasantry? This is highly disrespectful.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to K1 and Ooni’s Ife’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

geemoni1111 said:

"K1 that is planning with Tinubu…..Targetting to be Awujale of Ijebu if Baba eventually go."

ola_billz1 said:

"No matter aw close u are to someone before he ascends throne , as a good Yorubà man or woman. You must show that person respect cos of the throne."

chief_buddle said:

"Them don too jam themselves for party tire."

oba_823 said:

"That guy don useless the throne 😩💔."

olastonebridge said:

"This oni and party party 🎊 he no get single respect for the throne

ade.e2024 said:

"Its not K1 fault, it's Ooni that goes everywhere .. Kings just dont go out to occasions.."

iamdonblaqwifi wrote:

"We need to understand personal relationships. I can’t see any disrespect in this video …. They both seems to be close friends."

basheer232adisa said:

"Y'all didn't know the title K1 hold?? Baba no fit bow for any king again oo."

d_clearing_g said;

"Pls make your findings before cooking stories the title kwam 1 of holding is also a very high rank title and he should be respected as a king he can only acknowledge any knowledge king not to bow for kings."

wethebest_in_everything_we_do said:

"I see two APC members exchanging greetings."

soberdrunk88 wrote:

"This is a very big abomination!! Even Obasanjo dey dobale for Ooni."

gboyegarr said:

"E get some positions person go reach and him no go fit bow nor dobale for anybody again."

idrisabdulkareem11 said:

"When it comes to tradition and culture, there are some situations surrounding it. k1 is the mayegun of all yorubas. Holding such a position, it's a taboo to bow or postrate for any king again."

Alaafin vs Ooni: Oluwo speaks on superiority

Legit.ng also reported that the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, said the Alaafin was superior to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland.

The Oluwo stated that the title was originally reserved for descendants of Oduduwa and believed Oyo town would see peace and development under Oba Abimbola Owoade.

