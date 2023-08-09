Singer Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu has returned to social media after taking a short break

Sophia, who made her last post on Instagram eight weeks ago, returned in a new style as she shared adorable pictures

The mother of one also said it was only love that could get to her, a statement which stirred reactions

Music star Davido's first baby mama Sophi Momodu has stunned fans and followers with the way she returned to social media after a hiatus.

Sophia, who has been offline for eight weeks, returned looking fly as she shared some adorable pictures online.

The mother of one, who made headlines for dragging Davido for being a deadbeat father, didn't meddle in the singer's pregnancy drama which trended for days.

Sophia Momodu stuns in new pics. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

At some point, Sophia's uncle and media mogul, Dele Momodu, had to urge her to calm down.

On her return, Sophia stated that love was the only thing that could get to her.

She wrote: "Only love can reach me."

See the pictures Sophia Momodu shared below:

Fans gush about Sophia Momodu's look

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans, including influencer Enioluwa, gushed about the mother of one.

See some of the comments below:

enioluwaofficial:

"Well, hello!✨."

imadeadeleke_fan_page:

"Welcome back mama we miss you."

anita.adetoye:

"Agege bread is learning work."

queen_like_zibah:

"My Sophs mama was just thinking bout you this morning thanks nwanyioma for blessing my day with this beautiful clips."

sophia_momodus_stylebook:

"See who’s back please give us warning next time, I was almost blinded by this beauty❤️."

kateikejiaku:

"Our Queen mama Imade you're so beautiful thanks for letting us see your beautiful face ❤️."

esthersky_77:

"The mother that morherd their mother ❤️❤️ just love her."

precious_queen_de_la_cream:

"1st grade endowment."

osasemwen_04:

"Be like glass, if they break you; cut them."

khe_yan:

"Long time no post❤️❤️ always serving beauty."

Actress Esther Sky drags Davido over Sophia Momodu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Esther Sky reacted to the drama between singer Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The relationship between Davido and Sophia trended online after she claimed he was not taking responsibility for their daughter, Imade.

According to the actress, a number of people are not against Davido because they are hoping he will give them money.

