BBNaija reality star Erica is facing criticism on social media over her inability to speak the Igbo language

In the video which has gone viral, Erica, who appeared to be on an outing with friends, was struggling to speak Igbo

While some fans defended the BBNaija reality star, others, however, expressed their disappointment

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nlewedim has come under intense criticism on social media over her use of the Igbo language.

This comes after a video of the reality star with some friends during an outing emerged on social media.

Fans express disappointment in BBNaija star Erica as she struggles to speak Igbo.

Source: Instagram

The short video captured Erica struggling to speak the Igbo with those around her correcting her pronunciation

The video has gone viral generating massive reactions across social media platforms in the country.

Erica born as Nlewedim Ngozi Ugomma Erica is a native of Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria.

She began her secondary studies at Lagos' Victory Grammar School and later transferred to Ikeja's Command Secondary School. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State.

BBNaija star Erica comes under fire as a video of her fumbling the Igbo language trends online.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Erica sparked reactions on social media over a video of a meal she cooked.

According to the BBNaija star, she cooked efo riro after following the steps she saw on YouTube.

The video of Erica speaking the Igbo language is below:

Reactions as Erica speaks Igbo

Some fans defended the reality star as they stated that she was unable to speak the Igbo language because she was raised in Lagos, a state in the SouthWestern part of Nigeria.

Others, however, insisted it was no excuse, as they expressed disappointment in the reality star.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

odogwu_ogidi commented:

"A lot of Ndi Igbo born and raised in Lagos, PH and Abuja have similar unpleasant and shameful expressions. It is even becoming more common with kids born and raised in Alaigbo."

UnlimitedEniola said:

"She can’t speak Igbo, she can’t speak Yoruba, only English."

ugo_shib said:

"And she was born and raised in Nigeria, I blame her parents sha."

eSoul_licker commented:

"Believe me she knows how to speak very but doing this bs for online shenanigans with rolling eyes like an imbecile."

Divinefcb commented:

"Fan account, U no sabi Your language but Speaking English is a Flex to You Shea! Shea! Shea! Shame!!!!!"

_Ekezie commented:

"I don't understand. She thinks it's a flex?"

KneWKeeD said:

"I can tell she understands Igbo but struggles with speaking, which still counts as being bilingual.

AsherHansel said:

"Igbo girls actually think it’s a flex not to know how to speak Igbo. The ones in Lagos perceive speaking their native tongue as being progressive. Stupidity. Some even go as far as calling the way a fellow Igbo man speaks English is “igbotic”. Igbo men actually need to do better."

itsohbyblee commented:

"I have a strong opinion about Igbo people who were born and brought up in Nigeria, and can’t speak Igbo. I led 17 years of my life where I heard more French spoken than English but I speak Igbo. SHAME!!!"

Erica turns 31

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija star marked her 31st birthday on March 13, 2025.

Erica flooded social media with bold images, including one where she posed in a pink thong, paired with a towering birthday cake.

She captioned her post with a simple message: “I just wanna say thank God! Happy birthday to me!”

