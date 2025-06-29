Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expressed joy over the alleged plan that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso wants to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The NNPP National Secretary, Oginni Olaposi, said it would be a huge relief for the party if Kwankwaso were to join the ruling APC.

Kwankwaso was the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Olaposi stated this while reacting to speculation that the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, resigned over an alleged move by Kwankwaso to join them.

Legit.ng recalls that Ganduje resigned as APC national chairman on Friday, June 27, 2025, citing health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being.

As reported by Vanguard, Olaposi made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso was the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Olaposi explained that the NNPP decided to react to Ganduje’s resignation because of the issues between the party and Kwankwaso.

” We have reasons to doubt the ongoing propaganda that Ganduje left APC to enable an alleged negotiated arrangement with Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“It is on record that Ganduje once said that APC is always ready to pardon and accommodate defectors, even those who left its fold.”

Olaposi stated that NNPP would be elated if any proposed deal between APC and Kwankwaso became a reality.

According to Olaposi, the ruling APC is in a better position to handle the former Kano state governor’s baggage.

Ganduje’s resignation saved him from disgrace

Recall that an APC chieftain in Kano state, Alhaji Alhassan Yaryasa, said Ganduje’s resignation as the party’s National Chairman will help him avoid imminent disgrace.

The former Coordinator of the Tinubu Camping Organisation for Kano South described Ganduje’s resignation as a wise and timely decision.

He claimed there were strong indications that Ganduje would have been forced out had he not resigned from his position.

2027 elections: Kwankwaso denies plan to rejoin APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwankwaso denied reports that he plans to rejoin the APC or was approached by President Tinubu to do so.

Kwankwaso warned the public against political mischief and urged reliance on official statements from his verified channels only.

Amid 2027 election speculations, Kwankwaso maintained silence on political realignments, signalling caution and distancing from partisan conflicts.

