Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido shows once again why he is called 001 and the Baddest

The singer's performance at the 2023 BET Award show trends online after the Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) delivered another masterpiece for the ages

Davido did a medley of his new hits Feel It and Unavailable off his super-successful album, Timeless, and the audience loved it as they vibed to every note

Renowned Nigerian singer and Afrobeat superstar Davido Adeleke continues his international run as his latest outing at the 2023 BET Award show has been declared a 'shutdown'.

Davido was the only Nigerian and African artist at the award ceremony that performed, and he "bodied" it, as it is said in the local lingua.

Davido's performance at the 2023 BET Award show stirs reactions. Photo credit: @betawards/mufasatundedenut

About a week ago, the Afrobeat superstar, Davido, was at the Juneteenth celebration in New York, where the American Vice President, Kamala Harris, joined him on stage as he delivered a fantastic show.

Since the recent international run started with the album 'Timeless', Davido has been touted by many as set to win a Grammy Award.

Well, if he continues to deliver more performances like the last two he's had, it will take a miracle to stop the singer from getting his hands on a Grammy.

Watch Davido's performance at the 2023 BET Awards below:

See reactions to Davido's performance at the 2023 BET

@ini_cash:

"Dem don Dey feel ham."

@abayomi_alvin:

"Nigerian music is winning."

@israell_ex:

"No worry the album enter."

@matilda_duncan:

"It’s only the 80’s & 90’s that will truly understand this level of Magnitude."

@_deagram:

"Honestly, these two songs Feel it and available on his album are extremely good. Great performance. OBO."

@priscillia_oluchi_:

"I smiled all through."

@i.u.g.clothing:

"Love his performance so smooth."

@jacksonwhite222:

"Shy una still see am so. @davido go only go higher and higher."

@chynwamma:

"Leave live performances to burna boy abeg."

@saint_real_dc:

"I just de smile like mumu like say make e no finish."

