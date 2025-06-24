Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha made waves online after a rare video of him surfaced on the internet

In the now viral footage, the movie star was spotted with Ooni of Ife alongside his palace guards

Following the warm reception Baba Ijesha received from the king, speculation about his prison released trended on the cyberspace

A never-before-seen video of embattled Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and Ooni of Ife has surfaced online, prompting a variety of reactions from netizens.

In the video, Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II is seen with Baba Ijesha, born Olanrewaju James, and many speculated he has been released from prison.

Baba Ijesha and Ooni of Ife spotted together. Credit: @babaijesha_official, @ooniadmulaife

Source: Instagram

Recall that on Thursday, July 14, 2022, a state high court sitting in Ikeja sentenced Baba Ijesha to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The defendant was previously arraigned in court on June 24, 2021, on a six-count charge of sexual assault (2014), indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault of (2011), indecent treatment of a child (2015), sexual assault (2015), and attempted sexual assault (2021).

While there has been conjecture about Baba Ijesha's release since he was imprisoned, an X (previously called Twitter) influencer known as @AsakyGRN stated that Baba Ijesha is no longer in prison, citing a video of Baba Ijesha and the Ooni of Ife.

He wrote, “Baba ijesha visits the Ooni of Ife after being released from prison.”

Baba Ijesha was seen on his knees while Ooni of Ife blessed him by praying for him, according to the video's commentary, which also stated that Baba Ijesha went to thank Ooni of Ife.

See the post below:

Netizens react to clip of Baba Ijesha and Ooni

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@uglybeeb said:

"Imagine a whole king praying for a molester . Any good thing no dey sup for that osun state."

@pisces_Feb27th said:

"Which order na him be judge or government his time is up na why they release him or else they’re not releasing convicts based on parole as well in Nigeria."

@Tobilob_Mayor said:

"Why dem go order to release someone who molested a child? I just hope he doesn’t repeat the same or he should go for therapy or something and not just integrate him back to the society like that."

akure_legit_properties said:

"Sepeteri will not be happy with this 😂."

adaba_official said:

"We thank God for freedom 😍, OLORUN KO DABI ENIYAN."

ghs.beatz said:

"Omo...I hear say na setup them set this man up ..if it's true...e no good 👏."

coacheeworld1 wrote:

"Freedom at last."

iamfreshie said:

"Who dey use bold 2 camera do video?

omoba_solexy wrote:

"If you believe then I'm sorry for you."

ogechisophia said:

"So Ijesha has been released 😢😢😢."

ola._samson said:

"I'm so happy 😍😍😍😍😍."

aola34 said:

"Queen mother go start again."

Baba Ijesha legal case surfaces online. Credit: @babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s 16-years sentence

Legit.ng recalls how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter, and the comedian has now reacted to the verdict on social media.

Source: Legit.ng