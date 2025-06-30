A public policy analyst has lauded the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, for spearheading sweeping reforms that are transforming Nigeria’s tax system and improving institutional efficiency.

In a detailed commentary, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, a technical assistant on broadcast media to the FIRS chairman, argued that Adedeji’s tenure marks a turning point in how government agencies are structured and operate.

“We do not talk enough about institutions in Nigeria. But if we are serious about building a country that works, we must change that focus,” Atoyebi wrote.

She credited the recently signed Tax Reform Bills by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a culmination of months of structured engagement, stakeholder consultations, and parliamentary collaboration driven by Adedeji’s leadership.

“Good ideas often do not survive politics. But the Tax Reform Bills followed a clear process—from early consultations to communication with the public and coordination with the National Assembly,” she noted.

Internal overhaul: FIRS boosts morale, performance

Beyond the bills, Atoyebi traced the reform journey back to Adedeji’s early days as chairman. She disclosed that the agency was in disarray, with low staff morale and outdated systems.

“He reorganised departments, improved staff welfare, increased salaries, and created a culture of responsibility,” she said. “The environment changed from survival to performance.”

This restructuring, she claimed, laid the foundation for systemic reform that benefits not only government revenue but also the average Nigerian taxpayer.

Technology and innovation are driving change

Central to the reform agenda has been the overhaul of digital infrastructure. Under Adedeji’s watch, the TaxProMax platform was modernised, automating over 80 per cent of FIRS operations.

“Filing became easier, records became clearer, and service delivery improved,” Atoyebi wrote.

Innovations like the USSD service now allow taxpayers to retrieve their Tax Identification Numbers and clearance certificates without needing internet access—an inclusive move targeting underserved populations.

The introduction of the National Single Window Project, which links tax, customs, and trade, is also enabling businesses to experience a more transparent, unified regulatory process for the first time.

Reforms yielding revenue, without burdening the poor

These reforms have translated into significant revenue gains. In 2023, FIRS collected ₦12.36 trillion. By 2024, the figure had surged to ₦21.6 trillion—a 74.8% increase. Atoyebi clarified, however, that this was not achieved by raising tax rates.

“Not by squeezing people dry, but by widening the tax net, blocking leakages, and making compliance easier,” she explained.

She further praised Adedeji for maintaining a clear stance on poverty and equity in taxation.

“He pushed for exemptions for small businesses and low-income earners. Essential items like food, health, education, accommodation, and transport were made VAT-free. That is leadership with empathy.”

Raising the standard of public service

Atoyebi concluded that Adedeji’s leadership style—quiet, effective, and people-centred—is a model Nigeria should replicate.

“He didn’t chase attention, but now the results are speaking louder than any press conference… He has not only done well. He has set a new standard.”

In a system often mired in inefficiency, Dr Zacch Adedeji’s technocratic reforms are drawing rare commendation and resetting expectations for governance in Nigeria.

Key changes as Tinubu finally signs 4 tax reform bills

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially signed into law four landmark Tax Reform Bills, marking a significant shift in Nigeria’s tax landscape.

The move follows months of policy work, reviews, and consultations aimed at modernising a tax system long criticised as complex, unfair, and burdensome for small businesses.

The new laws include the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

