Singer Davido’s Timeless concert in Lagos finally went down over the weekend and it was indeed a successful show

Music stars like Asake, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Pheelz among others joined the 30BG singer to thrill fans who showed up at the venue

All roads led to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on Sunday, April 23, for Davido’s highly anticipated Timeless concert.

As expected, fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry stormed the stadium-like venue to show support for the 30BG hitmaker.

Before things started properly, Davido in his usual fashion opened up the stage for upcoming artistes to showcase their talents and make their debut performances at the TBS.

Skitmakers, Kiekie and Mr Macaroni were also the hosts of the night and they made sure to show off their dance moves on stage.

While performances were going on, a trending photo captured the moment Davido watched backstage.

As expected, fans couldn't contain their excitement when the 30BG crooner finally made his appearance on stage.

Davido treated the audience to energetic performances of songs from his Timeless albums and he was also joined by collaborators like Asake, The Cavemen, Morravey, Logos Olori among others.

Also present gracing the 30BG stage at the TBS, rapper Tion Wayne and Davido's cousin, BRed treated music lovers to some of their hit songs.

Meanwhile, a few hours to go before the commencement of music star Davido's Timeless Concert in Lagos, Legit.ng reported that there was rainfall in some parts of the state where the big event is set to hold today, April 23.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Davido, who was not worried, described the rainfall as showers of blessings.

This came hours after the DMW label boss had expressed his excitement ahead of his concert while sharing a video of him at the venue.

