Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s reaction to a fan trying to show him love has caused a buzz on social media

The DMW boss caught wind of a report about a fan riding a bicycle from Benue to Lagos to meet with him and told him to turn around

Davido’s reply soon made major headlines on social media as many netizens shared their thoughts on what he had to say

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s response to a fan who was embarking on a bicycle journey from Benue to Lagos to meet him is now trending online.

It all started when a Twitter user, @Ssbmuzik shared photos of another Twitter user @emmiwuks who was journeying from Benue state to Lagos on a bicycle to meet Davido.

According to the tweep, @Emmiwuks had already spent eight days on the road in his bid to meet Davido in Lagos.

Davido's reaction to fan riding bicycle from Benue to Lagos to meet him causes stir. Photos: @davido, @Emmiwuks / Twitter

The Davido fan was also seen carrying a banner of the DMW boss and his bicycle had an inscription that read ‘Benue to Lagos on a bicycle for Davido.’

Davido reacts to fan riding bicycle from Benue to Lagos

Davido soon spotted the tweet about his fan travelling on a bicycle and he made sure to react to it. The DMW boss advised the fan to return to where he was coming from. According to Davido, he is not at home.

“Turn around, I’m not home.”

Reactions as Davido tells Benue fan on a bicycle to return home

Davido’s reaction to his fan riding a bicycle from Benue to Lagos to meet him soon spread on different social media platforms and it caused a buzz online. Many netizens had a lot to say about it.

smilingapez:

“Person sing unavailable you Dey find am go house .”

danyfundz_:

“Him no hear the new music "I'm unavailable" nii?? .”

osas_kelvin03:

“Make God no sha shame us for this life. If he has, he will not look for someone who have. All the same, the Lord is your strength young man and God will not disappoint you if man does.”

steadyykush:

“Na Davido tell this guy to do that thing this Davido na better clout chaser anything to promote that flop album.”

Big___khalifa:

“Davido say make you turn around give away no Dey this time around.”

Freda_pac:

“You people that are saying that davido dey cold lol wetin u wan baba to do?? If person come ur house unannounced and unfortunately you travel go business and the person call you tell you say he come ur house or he dey come ur house wetin u go talk?? No b the same thing u go reply am lol he no dey around he no dey around . But las las davido fit do small thing for him sha... Sha oo.”

agees30bg:

“Even tho he’s in Lagos, how u wan take know him location? chai some people get time ooooo. riding from benue to lag to congratulate him? eyin fans mi egbami.”

iamcro_wn:

“Na poor man dem dey reject ❤️ level up ❤️.”

Ogomimi22:

“You think say he dey joke when he sing “I’m Unavailable” .”

suaveskin.co:

“U Dey embark on journey but you no tell your host. Is David your future wife wey u wan give am surprise visit? ”

prankhottiee:

“Davido is not niceee .”

Onyinyechukwu_gold:

“David is rude .”

Source: Legit.ng