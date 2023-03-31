Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has caused a major buzz on social media over the release of his anticipated album, Timeless

The body of work was dropped in the early hours of March 31, 2023, as promised and it quickly became a trending topic on social media

A number of music lovers took to their social media pages to react to Davido’s Timeless Album as they shared their thoughts on it

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now caused a huge stir on social media over the release of his highly anticipated Timeless Album.

On March 31, 2023, many music lovers stayed glued to their phones as they anticipated the release of the singer’s body of work.

Almost immediately after the release, Davido’s Timeless Album became a trending topic on social media as it took over Twitter.

Davido's Timeless album trends online as Nigerians react to it. Photos: @davido

Many Nigerians and other music lovers were quick to share their thoughts on Davido’s highly anticipated body of work.

Majority of them seemed to have only good things to say about the Timeless Album. Read some of their comments below:

Davido thanks his wife Chioma after dropping Timeless album

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now released his highly anticipated Timeless album to the joy of many fans.

Just as promised, the body of work dropped in the early hours of March 31, 2023, and the music star took to social media to announce it.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido penned down an emotional note to show appreciation to his wife, Chioma, who he claimed helped to make it happen.

Source: Legit.ng