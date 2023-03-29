Fans are excitedly awaiting Davido’s return to the music scene but the 30BG crooner is coming back with pleasant surprises

Davido is set to set to unveil a revamped version of his DMW Label and also announce the signing of new acts that have been brought on board

The fresh talents, Morravey and Logos Olori will be making their debut in Davido's soon-to-be-released Timeless album

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido is gearing up for the release of his Timeless album but his fans and supporters are in for an even more exciting treat.

The 30BG crooner will be unveiling a rebranded version of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), a label that birthed artistes like Peruzzi Vibes, Dremo and Mayorkun, who can all boasts of successful careers in the music industry.

Davido to launch DWM 2.0. Photo: DMW

Source: UGC

According to a press release made available to journalists, the new version of the label tagged DMW 2.0 promises to be bigger and better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Now, with a fresh new perspective and a bolder outlook, DMW is all set to introduce its second constitution, DMW 2.0. This revamped label promises to be bigger, better and more ferocious than ever before. The first unveiling of DMW 2.0 is the label's brand-new identity emblem,” the release read in part.

New artistes to be unveiled

Meet DMW's latest act Logos Olori. Photo: DMW

Source: UGC

Davido’s renewed DMW 2.0 will hit the ground running with the unveiling of two new artistes, Morravey and Logos Olori, who have been added to the label’s roaster.

“Morravey, a young Port Harcourt-bred singer/songwriter with a unique flair for blending Afro sounds using her quintessential vocals. And Logos Olori, a sensational Afrobeats vibe machine drawing musical inspiration from his Southwestern roots. These two talented artists are the industry's latest revelations and are set to take the music scene by storm.”

Meet DMW's new act Morravey. Photo: DMW

Source: UGC

According to the release, the new DM acts will be making their debut in Davido’s upcoming Timeless album set to hit digital streaming platforms on March 31.

Artist sparks reacts after painting Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singers, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy, were the muses of a street artist in Ado Ekiti.

A video made the rounds on social media after a fan spotted the funny way an artist painted the music stars on a wall.

Many social media users laughed hard at how the artist painted Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy, and some of them asked if the person got paid.

Source: Legit.ng