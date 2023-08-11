Singer Davido has responded to his resilient fan riding a bicycle from Benue to Lagos state to see him

In a latest tweet, the DMW label boss told the fan to forward his account number while adding that he can start his great journey when he is back in Nigeria

The singer's latest comment has been received with applause as many hailed the fan for making a move

A young man, Emmiwuks, who is journeying on a bicycle from Benue to Lagos state to see Davido is now in luck as the DMW label boss is set to bless his account.

In a latest update via his Twitter handle, Davido, who seemed tired of the resilient fan, told him to send his account number, adding that he can continue his journey when he is back in the country.

Davido tweeted:

"U no wan hear …. Oya send account … then u can do ur great journey when I’m back."

See Davido's tweet below:

This is coming after Legit.ng previously reported that the young man refused to stop his journey after the DMW label boss told him to return home.

Netizens react as Davido tells fan to send his account number

See some of their comments below:

TheoAbuAgada:

"Very kind of you David. God bless you."

blaccmajek:

"Me sef dey ride horse come o and i i’m not going back."

_VALKlNG:

"Davido I’m coming from Sokoto just to come see you, I’m your biggest fan, I just got to Ore in benin, you can send me back if you want, just ask for my account number too "

@steadydey:

"I'm riding an horse from Ibadan to Lagos to deliver a gift to you. I won't go back until I see you✋."

LawrenceOkoroPG:

"Davido has one of the most beautiful hearts you can find. People like him are rare."

Davido tells man to go back home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido’s response to a fan who was embarking on a bicycle journey from Benue to Lagos to meet him trended online.

It all started when a Twitter user, @Ssbmuzik, shared photos of another Twitter user, @emmiwuks, who was journeying from Benue state to Lagos on a bicycle to meet Davido.

According to the tweep, @Emmiwuks had already spent eight days on the road in his bid to meet Davido in Lagos.

