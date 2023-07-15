Popular Nigerian singer Portable has stayed in people's faces since he broke into the limelight, not through his music but through back-to-back drama.

Almost every week, the Zazu crooner gets in the news over one drama, call out, or even ridiculousness that gets people wondering how he is still a celebrity.

List of celebrities Portable has called out in recent times Photo credit: @iamsmalldoctor/@portablebaeby/@spyro_offficial

Source: Instagram

Portable has not limited his drama to fans and acquaintances; the singer's colleagues in the industry, veteran or not, have had a taste of his messy drama.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian stars who have been called out by Portable recently.

1. Small Doctor

Ironically, Portable was one of Small Doctor's boys before he found fame, and when situations got messy, the Zazu crooner went all out to drag his mentor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Portable launched his drama when he was stoned with bottles during a performance in Agege, Small Doctor's hood.

In another surprising turn, after Small Doctor's interview about how he urged his colleague to dress well and look like a star, hell broke loose.

Portable made a video calling his ex-mentor names and revealed how he was asked to bleach in the name of cleaning up.

2. Seyi Vibez

The beef between the two started after Portable brutally dragged Seyi for trolling him in his new album, Thy Kingdom Come.

Since then, the singers have traded words with Portable, issuing threats and belittling Seyi Vibez's efforts.

In a recent development, Portable took the fight to a new level and promised to beat up Seyi Vibez if needed.

3. Spyro

Despite how easygoing and lowkey Spyro is as a singer, he managed to get caught in Portable's drama.

Portable called out the Who's Your Guy crooner for refusing to collaborate with him.

The Zazu crooner made fun of Spyro in a video, stating that he only wanted to help his career.

4. Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti's messy online fight over politics took a wild and exciting turn with Portable's input.

The singer insulted the P-square twin for daring to insult Fela and his family via his son Seun.

As expected, Portable went the violent way with his words and dealt Peter Okoye a blow with his career.

5. TG Omori

Portable went into a frenzy of reactions and call-outs after discovering how much celebrity music video director TG Omori charges.

Omori directed Portable's Zazu video for free; according to him, the $50,000 he charged was a discounted fee.

For days, Portable rained shades and insults on the music video director, forgetting how he had helped in the past.

Portable wrecks G-wagon as he survives ghastly accident

Nigerian singer Portable had much to be thankful for after barely escaping with his life after an accident.

Portable's G-Wagon was reduced to ruins from the brutal impact of the collision from the accident.

The video went viral, and not one to keep quiet, Portable dropped a word for people hating on him and waiting for him to end up in ruins.

Source: Legit.ng