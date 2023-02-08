The Nigerian social media space has been set on fire all day as P-Square's Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti drag each other through the mud online

Peter Okoye, in his fiery exchange with Seun Kuti, stirred the emotions of netizens online after he slammed the legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela and his legacy Afrika Shrine as local & dirty

Seun Kuti fired back, dragging the Okoyes as a disgrace and thieves who are always flocking towards trending politicians only to line their pockets

It's a serious 'Gbas Gbos' online between two of Nigeria's most popular singers, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P and Afrobeat maestro Seun Kuti.

The online quarrel started days ago after Seun Kuti had slammed Peter Obi, Mr P's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, as an opportunist.

Reactions trail the fierce exchange between Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti online. Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In reaction to this, Peter Okoye has called Seun Kuti a failed musician who is only riding on his father's glory.

Mr.P even challenged Seun to remove the Kuti family name from his name to see if anyone knew him without it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Remain that your local Shrine while we excel globally" - Peter Okoye

However, Mr.P seemed to have gone too far when he called Fela's Legacy the Afrika Shrine, a Local place where people got to smoke hemp.

Nigerian reacted to this, calling him out for downplaying the importance of the Shrine to Afrobeat and the country's music industry.

Peter Okoye also sparked a reaction from Made Kuti, Femi Kuti's son and Fela's grandson. He cautioned Mr.P not to use him as a tool to insult or slight his uncle, Seun Kuti.

See what Peter Okoye said about Seun Kuti and the Afrika Shrine that sparked reactions online:

In another tweet Peter Okoye slammed Seun Kuti's Grammy nomination as waste:

See how netizens reacted to Peter Okoye's Tweets dragging Seun Kuti and his father Fela Anikulapo

@sexytemmy110:

"Guy you just made @PeterObi lose a vote come on why go the extra mile to disrespect Fela’s legacy come on he is the author of the afrobeat you guys sour on to make it in life."

@iamOlaAhmed:

"The Kuti name is a household name in Africa. From the struggle of independence, to the struggle for the right of women and the struggle for democracy. That name you just called is one of the reason your speech is free."

@Shawnkellzmusic:

"Seun has Grammy nominations. Seun does concerts all over the world without posting sef. Seun is ok and not hungry. He is part of the kuti family and that will never change so that point ain’t valid. He made a good point and you went after his fathers legacy, that’s petty."

@UsmanMustapha_M:

"Local shrine you say? The street will never forget this, man."

@dudukulture:

"Last time I checked you haven’t been nominated for a Grammy."

@Momopee2:

"Fela is a national treasure. The pride of Africa. The pride of SW. We don't know who Okoye is."

@Hisfavouredone:

"Hmmmmm, this fight is unnecessary, the youth should focus and vote. Focus ooo."

Seun Kuti blasts Atiku, Obi and Tinubu amid PSquare drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that popular Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, continued to blow hot on social media while having a back-and-forth with PSquare’s Peter Okoye over politics.

It all started when Seun Kuti called Peter Obi an opportunist in a viral interview, and many Nigerians disagreed with his stance.

Seun then called out PSquare’s Peter in another Instagram live video and shared posts on his stories where he bashed the music star, a popular Peter Obi supporter.

Source: Legit.ng