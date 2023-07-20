Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has now set his sights on controversial media personality, Esabod

In a recent video dedicated to her, the Zazu Zeh crooner cursed out Esabod over claims that she had accused him of doing money rituals

Portable’s video where he blasted Esabod soon garnered a number of comments from netizens as they reacted to the issue

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now called out equally controversial media personality, Esther Aboderin aka Esabod.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Zazu Zeh crooner addressed Esabod as he reacted to rumours that she had accused him of doing blood money to become successful.

In the lengthy video, the music star cursed out the media personality for making such claims. According to him, everything he has is from God because he carries grace.

Nigerians react as Portable blasts Esabod for accusing him of doing blood money. Photos: @portablebaeby, @esabodofficial

Portable explained that it’s God that gives wealth and he has not taken anything from the devil. He went ahead to claim Esabod makes money by selling her body on social media and she does not have a child like him which is why she can make such ritual claims.

The Zazu crooner then challenged Esabod to provide evidence that he did blood money since she made the claim.

In his words:

“Even though you go to Cele, you cannot become a celebrity. It’s very hard, it’s God that gives wealth. Mummy Esabod, you make money off your body on social media. You don’t have someone like me, that is why you are saying I did blood money, e no go better for you. You carry my matter for head, you think say you go sell, even if you sell, you no go gain. Madam you say I do ritual, na so I hear o, they say you say I do ritual, so come out make you come tell people sey evidence. We didn’t collect anything from the devil, it’s from God’s hands that we collected it. It is grace, not disgrace.”

See his full post below:

Netizens react as Portable blasts Esabod for claiming he did money rituals

Portable’s video where he called out Esabod soon garnered a series of reactions from some of his followers. Some of them were amused by the call out while others said he should not have replied to the media personality.

Read some of their comments below:

afroonthebeats:

“Wahala Wahala Wahala .”

djchicken_kukuruku:

“They ignore them or make u them play them no they reply everything u see guy you are a star zazuu zeh pukutua.”

imoleayobalogun:

“Mummy Esterbod don enter Portable wahala... Everyone is saying he should keep quite but why is the woman saying bad things about him? I hate talking about people's lifestyles. Either rituals or whatever, leave him alone and face your own family. Now the wahala don start now... FACE AM!!!”

Eniola231101:

“If no be OLAMIDE way help your life who no you , na them your grandma you wan dea enter, I pity your life , the accident way you get way safe your life no reach you.”

oyinboprincess:

“Ignore them jare, carry go.”

adebukolakolapo1:

“I no Dey put mouth for family matter na mother and son dey f!ght .”

Modupeomoalare:

“Honestly speaking, you don't have good advisers. You shouldn't have replied her.”

paanuchii:

“No be every troll you go dey reply. Ask your mama, before she die. They talked about her, positively or negatively. If them no talk about it means you are not important.”

thrifts_by_haffymade_ng:

“Iya Esabod Abi how dem Dey call ham! That woman is not mentally okay nah.”

