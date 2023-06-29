Controversial singer Portable Zazu has stirred emotions online as clips of him slamming fast-rising colleague Seyi Vibez go viral

Portable in the trending video, called out Seyi Vibez for singing about him and his SUV G-Wagon in one of his songs off his new album

The Zazu crooner also noted that Seyi Vibez was a chronic debtor who had used his career to take loans which he couldn't pay back

Ace street music sensation Portable Zazu recently lost his temper as he went online to clap back at his colleague Seyi Vibez.

In the viral clip, Portable brutally dragged Seyi Vibez for trolling him on his new album, Thy Kingdom Come.

Zazu called Seyi Vibez out, noting that he is a thief and lacks musical creativity. Portable further slammed the Chance singer as a chronic debtor who had used his career to take loans he could never repay.

No be Brabus, dey that viral video o - Portable further reacts to Seyi Vibez's diss song

Seyi Vibez, in his song Flakky, spoke about a singer that recently acquired a Brabus. But the car was seen being pushed on the road just days after.

Portable reacted to the diss verse noting that the viral video of people pushing a Brabus was not his. Instead, it was of a Brabus being towed in Kano.

Watch the video of Portable addressing Seyi Vibez's diss track:

See the reactions Portable's video slamming Seyi Vibez stirred

@gaddafi_gandhi:

"Sayi vibes, on God sent. You’ll know he’s something he hasn’t find yet. God sent is he’s only song I have refer hearing."

@clean_andclear2022:

"Now portable dey pass him boundary. I won't agree with him on this..."

@kasamafeng:

"Calm down portable when Seyi start u still they Sango the steal for street."

@iamprayamoni_:

"Omo portable is saying the truth, this seyi vibez can differentiate between his song and Asake own."

@killerkanemax:

"Wrong person to look for him wahala."

@laughmedicinecomedy:

"Portable na Twitter if u no enter him lane him go find you come your lane."

@al3git:

"E get person wey tell me say portable don calm down."

@tohdimu:

"Portable it’s not ‘’na yam’’ Abi na ear Dey pain me ni."

@samchriss1606:

"E get person wey @portablebaeby neva fight for this music industry?"

