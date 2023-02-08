Nigerian singer Portable has joined his colleagues Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti in their messy online fight

The singer in a video on his page, called out Okoye for daring to insult the Anikulapo-Kuti name

Portable took it up a notch by insulting Peter Okoye and his brothers with their 'dead' careers

Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti's messy online fight over politics has taken a wild and interesting turn with Portable's input.

The Zazu crooner on his page called out Okoye for insulting Fela Kuti's family via his son Seun.

As expected, Portable went the violent way with his words, and dealt Peter Okoye a blow with his career.

According to the Zazu crooner, Peter and his family presumably his brothers, who are also in the industry, are done reigning in the entertainment world.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

bahdboitexas:

"All these people go Settle later na you go later dey middle that time "

official_joseph_boss:

"My brother please sometime think very well before you talk because this matter no concern you at all."

obi_charles1:

"Fela is a great man but make him sons Dey calm down."

stevenadeoye:

"This month no be like month of love "

adejoke.bakare.712:

"But true true oooo.. psqure made a big mistake insult Fela "

brainy10__:

"Hope you fit argue in english if you reach station? because dem this one no go leave you say nah cruise, headquarter straight! You go write statement tire. "

ulaa.laa1:

"No worry them go call themselves later settle the matter na only you go remain."

_kruzmiles:

"With your fake Gucci portable this matter no concern you face front"

Made Kuti removes himself from Seun and Peter Okoye's fight

The fight between P-Square's Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti sparked a lot of reactions on social media, and Seun's nephew, Made decided to issue a disclaimer.

In his tweet, the singer seemed to be replying to claims of comparison between him and his uncle.

Made respectfully urged people not to use him as a means to insult or disrespect Seun Kuti.

