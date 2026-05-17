Pastor Iren Shares Observation After Visiting Bishop Oyedepo’s Ongoing 100k Capacity Ark Auditorium
- Pastor Emmanuel Iren toured Bishop David Oyedepo’s ongoing 100,000-capacity Ark Auditorium and shared how overwhelmed he felt after seeing the massive structure up close
- The Celebration Church founder said Pastor Steve Ogah took him alongside Pastors Daniel Olawande and Olushola Okodugha to witness the ambitious Winners Chapel project
- Mixed reactions followed online as some netizens praised the development as a major win for the church, while others questioned the need for such large structures
Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the founder and Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, recently visited the ongoing construction of Bishop David Oyedepo’s Ark Auditorium, a project designed to seat 100,000 worshippers.
The massive structure, being built by the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel International, is one of the world’s most ambitious church developments and has drawn attention for its scale and design.
During the tour, Pastor Iren captured the stadium-like proportions of the building, showing the vast foundation, steel frameworks and rising superstructure that showed the vision behind the project.
Man shows video of Bishop Oyedepo’s 100k-capacity ark auditorium: "this thing pass football stadium"
Sharing the video on his Instagram page on May 16, Pastor Iren explained that Pastor Steve Ogah of Living Faith Church Worldwide led him and fellow ministers Pastor Daniel Olawande and Pastor Olushola Okodugha Bidemi to see the Ark.
“Pastor @officialsteveogah took me and my brothers @okodughaolushola and @pdanielolawande to see this literal world wonder called the Ark.”
Pastor Iren noted that he had to pause to take in the scale of the construction, describing the experience as overwhelming.
The clergyman hinted that he might later share a deeper reflection on why the project is significant for the wider Christian community, but for now, he simply expressed his amazement.
“I had to take a moment to take it all in all by myself. If I have the time, I’d make an apologia on why this is a massive win for all of us. But for now, all that is on my mind is wow! Thank you @officialsteveogah.”
Word of the gospel minister's visit and reaction has since spread across social media, adding to the growing anticipation and conversations around Bishop Oyedepo’s Ark Auditorium.
See the post and video below:
Reactions trail Pastor Iren’s post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@theajonyejoshua said:
"I think it hits different for @pst_iren, as someone that studied Building Technology! It really is a win for the body of Christ! ❤️ We bless God for the gift of David Oyedepo Ministries!"
@bisiadewale_praise commented:
"This is indeed a massive win for us all 🤯❤️."
@.funminiyi.e. wrote:
"The church is marching forward!!!🔥🔥🔥."
@thewolfdriver reacted:
"If Jesus really is coming soon and we are in the end days why then are these pastors building such structures in this world, or maybe they don't really believe what they teach."
@Evariste_Umba commented:
"Just amazing, the same way we building churches like this for Jesus, let's build new city or homes for the most underserved. Glory be to Jesus."
Pastor Iren meets Bishop Abioye
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Iren shared his unexpected encounter with retired Winners Chapel vice president Bishop David Abioye during a flight.
The preacher explained that he had always wanted to meet Bishop Abioye and became excited after discovering the bishop was seated in front of him on the plane.
Pastor Iren later narrated how Bishop Abioye invited him to sit close after another passenger mentioned that she attended Celebration Church in Lagos during a conversation with the respected cleric.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.