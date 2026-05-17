Pastor Emmanuel Iren toured Bishop David Oyedepo’s ongoing 100,000-capacity Ark Auditorium and shared how overwhelmed he felt after seeing the massive structure up close

The Celebration Church founder said Pastor Steve Ogah took him alongside Pastors Daniel Olawande and Olushola Okodugha to witness the ambitious Winners Chapel project

Mixed reactions followed online as some netizens praised the development as a major win for the church, while others questioned the need for such large structures

Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the founder and Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, recently visited the ongoing construction of Bishop David Oyedepo’s Ark Auditorium, a project designed to seat 100,000 worshippers.

The massive structure, being built by the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel International, is one of the world’s most ambitious church developments and has drawn attention for its scale and design.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren shares emotional reaction after touring Bishop David Oyedepo’s massive Ark Auditorium project. Photo: pst_iren/davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

During the tour, Pastor Iren captured the stadium-like proportions of the building, showing the vast foundation, steel frameworks and rising superstructure that showed the vision behind the project.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page on May 16, Pastor Iren explained that Pastor Steve Ogah of Living Faith Church Worldwide led him and fellow ministers Pastor Daniel Olawande and Pastor Olushola Okodugha Bidemi to see the Ark.

“Pastor @officialsteveogah took me and my brothers @okodughaolushola and @pdanielolawande to see this literal world wonder called the Ark.”

Pastor Iren noted that he had to pause to take in the scale of the construction, describing the experience as overwhelming.

The clergyman hinted that he might later share a deeper reflection on why the project is significant for the wider Christian community, but for now, he simply expressed his amazement.

“I had to take a moment to take it all in all by myself. If I have the time, I’d make an apologia on why this is a massive win for all of us. But for now, all that is on my mind is wow! Thank you @officialsteveogah.”

Word of the gospel minister's visit and reaction has since spread across social media, adding to the growing anticipation and conversations around Bishop Oyedepo’s Ark Auditorium.

See the post and video below:

Reactions trail Pastor Iren’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@theajonyejoshua said:

"I think it hits different for @pst_iren, as someone that studied Building Technology! It really is a win for the body of Christ! ❤️ We bless God for the gift of David Oyedepo Ministries!"

@bisiadewale_praise commented:

"This is indeed a massive win for us all 🤯❤️."

@.funminiyi.e. wrote:

"The church is marching forward!!!🔥🔥🔥."

@thewolfdriver reacted:

"If Jesus really is coming soon and we are in the end days why then are these pastors building such structures in this world, or maybe they don't really believe what they teach."

@Evariste_Umba commented:

"Just amazing, the same way we building churches like this for Jesus, let's build new city or homes for the most underserved. Glory be to Jesus."

Pastor Emmanuel Iren posts video from Bishop Oyedepo’s giant Ark project, Nigerians react online. Photo: pst_iren/davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

Pastor Iren meets Bishop Abioye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Iren shared his unexpected encounter with retired Winners Chapel vice president Bishop David Abioye during a flight.

The preacher explained that he had always wanted to meet Bishop Abioye and became excited after discovering the bishop was seated in front of him on the plane.

Pastor Iren later narrated how Bishop Abioye invited him to sit close after another passenger mentioned that she attended Celebration Church in Lagos during a conversation with the respected cleric.

Source: Legit.ng