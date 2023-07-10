Nigerian singer Portable has replied Seyi Vibez with a video threatening to rearrange his jaw

The Zazu crooner revealed Seyi Vibez called him an untrue son of his father, and he knows he is not one

Portable also pointed out that his colleague is not as generous as him and only gave out money in Ikorodu because of his show

Seyi Vibez has to be on the lookout because Portable has escalated whatever beef between them to another level.

For calling him an untrue son of his father Portable has promised to realign Seyi Vibez's face and jaw.

Netizens react as Portable vows to beat Seyi Vibez Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/@portyablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video on his page, Portable noted that he is better than Seyi Vibez when it comes to generosity to the streets.

According to him, his colleague is giving out money in Ikorodu because he has a show, unlike him who gives from time to time.

The Zazu crooner stressed how well Seyi Vibez will be beaten if they ever meet and added that he doesn't mind ending up in trouble because of it.

He wrote:

"IKA TALK IKA UNDERSTAND ✍"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's threat

People did not waste time lettimg Portable know that Seyi Vibez is not his mate in the industry.

Read comments gathered below:

just_owonirich_dmw:

"Them go beat you lol if them born you well go ikorodu."

iamsmalljesus:

"We love you guys . Just show maturity and live . The sky is wide enough for birds to fly . As a tingo always follow your SB."

olu_wa_pelumi:

"Portable stop comparing yourself with better artist na pity and support make you blow set awon oni fuji ni e "

thestandard_gram:

"You and Violence sha.. nah una dy make people Dey see us finish for Sango… oya no worry, I go set stage for both of una, gate fee will be free."

md_cash_455:

"You go later die for cell nii you better know Wetin you dey talk."

ghostman.07:

"You want to go prison again abi no worry you go collect uniform this time "

freshylele:

"Na you first tell seyi say him dey copy asake First to do no dey pain omolalomi"

Portable replies Seyi Vibez, spray 1k to people in his hood, drops diss song

Seyi Vibez held his homecoming concert in Ikorodu on Sunday, July 10, 2023, and took the opportunity to fire shots at his colleague Portable, trolling him for his G-Wagon Brabus and his lack of class.

Portable responded to the shades dropping a new song dissing Seyi while also going on the streets of Sango to show his 'trenches' credibility.

A clip of Zazu spraying 1,000 naira notes as a response to the video of Seyi Vibez throwing N100 during his homecoming in Ikorodu sparked reactions from fans of both artists.

