In an interview, Small Doctor revealed he advised Portable to take care of his skin by having a body wash to improve his appearance

According to the singer, Portable was his boy, and he urged him to rebrand himself as a superstar away from the thug life he grew up in

Small Doctor also added that after he advised the Zazu crooner, he ran away and didn't put his words to use

A video of veteran singer Small Doctor talking about how he advised Portable to care for his skin went viral and sparked mixed reactions.

In the clip, Small Doctor revealed Portable was his boy. He told him to carry himself like a celebrity and treat his skin better by having a body wash to improve his appearance.

Portable slams Small Doctor over a statement he made. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he advised his junior colleague to live up to his superstar status by rebranding and improving his appearance instead of looking like a thug.

Portable, however, ran away saying he wasn't interested in having a body wash and insinuated that Small Doctor wanted to use 'packaging' to suffocate him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

the_mattresslady:

"This guy "eyin le n ra cream, awa lo n fun lambasedor" . E didn't lie!!!"

teddybehbeh:

"This one na rehearsal the main Reply still dey load."

mersaydisroberts:

"Portable replies faster than Fiberone and Nigerian banks customer care."

oliveromoredia:

"He didn't even wait one hour before responding. Just avoid Portable for your mental health."

olujuwon_akindele:

"Normally d guy go dey smell."

ajulo_wealth:

"If portable na weapon fashion against you wo it can prosper ooo."

annabel_aliques:

"Vawulance is that you? portable ooooo.. leave vawulance.. I like this guy sha, him no take life too serious."

leaddyskincare:

"Who is saying black isn’t beautiful? All he is saying is that you should clean up,glow and smell nice!"

Source: Legit.ng