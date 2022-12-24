Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has dragged fellow singer, Small Doctor, in a fresh call out on social media

The Zazu Zeh crooner shared a new video where he accused Small Doctor of beefing his glory then proceeded to rain insults on him

This came after Portable was stoned with bottles in Agege just days after he reconciled with Small Doctor on social media

Nigerian singer, Portable’s beef with fellow music star, Small Doctor, has resurfaced after the Zazu Zeh crooner’s performance in Agege.

Legit.ng earlier reported on how Portable was stoned with bottles while on stage in Agege as the crowd stopped him from performing.

In a new development, Portable has now taken to his social media page to call out Small Doctor and accuse him of beefing his glory.

Portable threatens Small Doctor after he was stoned while performing in Agege.

Source: Instagram

In a now deleted post, the controversial singer who seemed convinced that Small Doctor was behind what happened to him on stage in Agege, noted that it was as a result of envy.

Portable stated that Small Doctor is envious of him because he is the bigger music artiste. He then proceeded to rain curses on the Agege musician.

According to Portable, Small Doctor was the one who told the crowd to attack him and despite that, none of the things they threw hit him.

Not stopping there, the Zazu star warned Small Doctor not to come to any show in Ogun state because he will tell his boys to strip him naked and beat him up. He added that he has beat him up in the past at show promoter Abu Abel’s house and he will do it again wherever they happen to meet.

He also went ahead to mention places where he would deal with Small Doctor if he happens to meet him there, places like Ibadan, Sango, Oshogbo and Ilorin.

See the video below:

See another clip below:

Netizens react as Portable issues fresh threats on Small Doctor after Agege show

Portable’s new threats against Small Doctor as well as his mention of One Million Boys in the video raised a lot of concern from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

tavinbeads:

"1 million people….hmmmm"

shollycutie1:

"This guy definitely knows something about 1M boys. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

fabmum_lifestyle:

"And the police are turning deaf ears to his constant one million boys mentions. His fans are the MVP ‍♂️‍♂️‍♀️"

sisi_sucre:

"Portable think say na only him get glory for this country."

judithoflagos:

"Gutter mouth na olamide and pocolee do this one o"

susy.licious1:

"Must Portable fight with everybody??? I pity the woman that’s dating him "

olu_herodotus:

"He keeps talking about one million boys ‍♂️"

lifeofnenye:

"Local champion calling another person local champion . Odiegwu."

"You send 'Awawa' boys make dem come catch me": Portable calls out Small Doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial singer Portable is in the news as usual, and this time, he has scores to settle with colleague Small Doctor.

According to the singer during his rant on Instagram live, Small Doctor sent some 'awawa' boys after him and ordered them to strip him naked so that he could rescue him like a messiah.

Expressing how angry he is, Portable makes sure to let his colleague know that he is worse than him in the ways of the street.

