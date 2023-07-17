Nigerian street pop star Portable finally met physically with his junior colleague and rival, Seyi Vibez, after he vowed to realign his jaw

The Zazuu act and the Chance hitmaker were among the artists that graced the Super 8 football tournament that took place on Sunday, July 16

In an interesting turn of events, the controversial singer finally crossed paths with his junior colleague, and nothing seemed to have happened

Portable and his upcoming street rival Seyi Vibez were at loggerheads earlier this month of July, Legit.ng broke the news.

It was a series of back and forth heated online episodes that took another turn after Seyi Vibez's homecoming Ikorodu concert.

The Chance hitmaker took to the stage to throw a jab at the Zazuu Nation president, stating that he wasn't scared of him and didn't mind meeting in a court.

However, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Portable released a diss track in response to the Afro-fusion's shade on his song Flakky.

Portable promises to scatter Seyi Vibez's jaw

Following Seyi's direct jab at Portable during his homecoming show, the street-pop star wasted no time intensifying the ongoing feud between them, taking it to a new level. He boldly declared his intention to retaliate and inflict serious damage on Seyi Vibez's jawline.

Portable finally meets Seyi Vibez

In an interesting turn of events, the controversial singer finally crossed paths with his junior colleague at the Naija Super 8 pre-season tournament held at Onikan Stadium in Lagos. Videos circulating online captured the moment when the Zazu act and Seyi Vibez were present at the event. Contrary to expectations, there was no altercation between the two artists.

Fans stone portable bottle water

Meanwhile, reports had it that during Portable's performance at the football game, some fans applauded him while others stoned him with plastic.

See the video of Portable at Onikan stadium

Fans react to the video of Portable at Onikan Stadium and meeting Seyi Vibez

Many noted that the Zazu act wouldn't have tried any rubbish around the Seyi Vibez, and even if he had dared, the latter would have dealt with the former. Additionally, there were reports of Portabe being pelted with plastic bottles during his performance at the football stadium.

See their comments below:

Singer Portable survives ghastly accident with G-Wagon

Nigerian singer Portable had much to be thankful for after barely escaping with his life after an accident.

Portable's G-Wagon has been reduced to ruins from the brutal impact of the collision from the accident.

The video went viral, and not one to keep quiet, Portable dropped a word for people hating on him and waiting for him to end up in ruins.

