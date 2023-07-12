Nigerian singer Portable, after surviving a ghastly accident, has vowed to buy another car from his hustle

In a video on his page, the singer insinuated that people used their word of mouth to try to kill him

A video of the singer's prized G-Wagon, reduced to ruins from the impact of the accident, has gone viral

Nigerian singer Portable has a lot to be thankful for after barely escaping with his life after an accident.

Portable's G-Wagon has been reduced to ruins from the brutal impact of the collision from the accident.

Portable brags after crashing his G-Wagon Photo credit: @portablebaeby

See Portable's car below:

The video has gone viral, and not one to keep quiet, Portable dropped a word for people hating on him and waiting for him to end up in ruins.

In the video on his page, the singer revealed e was driving on his own, and the heavy rain in the early hours of July 12 collected the car from him.

The singer told people who said his car would kill him that he is still alive and would hustle to buy another car the same way he bought his G-Wagon.

The Zazu crooner, who gave a list of the huge things he would still accomplish in life, also added that he was going to the studio for his daily hustle when the accident happened.

A thankful Portable wrote:

"Alhamdulilahi Today is an opportunity to do better than yesterday if we try today if today no work we go try tomorrow Aje Who Get God No Dey Carry Last Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace ⭐️ Eyin Fans Make una help me Thank God MOWADUPE IKA OF AFRICA "

See Portable's post below:

Netizens react to news of Portable's accident

The video of the singer's car got some people thanking God for sparing his life and others cautioning the singer over his lifestyle.

Read some comments gathered below:

ijebuu:

"Glory be to God."

djchicken_kukuruku:

"Thank God for life ejemi be calming down pls u are no more a kid."

@Xperience_Snr:

"Thank God he survived but is time he grows up! Too much of everything is terrible.... Terry G was known for being the madness of the street but he still had control."

@kfra_88:

"Thank God for the G-wagon , very strong car."

boje.gee:

"Alhamdulillah for life. But for your voice that motor pain you "

ashabi_simple:

"Thank God for life death no go cut d long story short baami "

@ibrahim_navy:

"Honestly I feel bad and sympathetic about this but on the flip side na now him go get seyi time "

@tosinadeda:

"Why the hell is he angry and blaming enemies for an accident?"

@kfra_88:

"Instead of him to Thank God that he made it alive he is still making mouth."

Residents complain as Portable beats up someone in the community

Portable was in the news yet again, and it looked like the people that stay in his area are tired of him.

In a post sighted online, a car, reportedly Portable's drove off with speed despite how bad the road was as the people behind the camera complained bitterly.

According to them, the singer sped off after allegedly beating someone with a dagger.

