The 16th Headies nomination list has continued to generate buzz around its most fancied category, Next Rated

Comprising the fast-rising Afro-fusion artist Asake, street-pop act Seyi Vibez, talented record producer turned singer Young Jonn, viral sensation Spryo, and the gifted vocalist Victony

Legit.ng conducted a poll against the five nominated artists in the Next Rated category as fans chose who should go home with the crown

The 16th Headies Awards is upon us as the music academy finally unveiled its most anticipated nominations list, Legit.ng reported.

One category that has captured the attention of netizens is the highly coveted Next Rated category.

Netizens have continued to create buzz around the category, which comprises Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, Spryo, and Victony.

Legit.ng conducted a poll, allowing fans to vote and make predictions.

How fans voted for the Headies Next Rated category

Asake was chosen as the most likely winner with 84.4% of the votes cast; Seyi Vibez came in second with 6.6%; Spryo came in third with 4.9%; and Young Jonn came in fourth with 4.1%.

See the poll below

