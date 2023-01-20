Popular video director TG Omori in a response to Portable Zazu’s recent call out said the singer was only using it to promote his new video

TG Omori went on to reveal he shot the Zazu video for free as he wondered the reason for the singer’s recent outburst for what he described as a discounted fee

The director also shared a recent chat between him and Portable with the Zazu crooner pledging his loyalty to him

Hours after an audio of Portable calling out TG Omori over the exorbitant charges he billed him for a video shoot, the video directed has taken to his Twitter handle to react.

While Portable revealed the director charged him $50,000 to direct a music video, TG Omori said he only gave the singer a discounted fee.

TG Omori says he shot Zazu video for free. @boydirector @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The director went on to open up on how he shot Zazu video for free without collecting a dime.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Somebody tell Portable Zazoo was a free video. Did it without ever mentioning a word. Bruh has a video and never knew how it came about. But hsi calling me out for a discounted price.”

See the post below:

Portable knows what he is doing – TG Omori

TG Omori in another tweet which he had deleted said Portable had a motive as he only sent him a message 15 days ago and the video was already in the progress.

He wrote:

“Lol portable knows what he’s doing. The message came in 15days ago he didn’t react but boy has a new video in works. he’s trynna use the Blaqbonez strategy to push views. Ogbon sodiqi.”

To back up his claim, TG Omori shared a recent chat between him and Portable, see the chat below:

Portable reacts as TG Omori bills him $50k for video shoot

Legit.ng reported that Portable and top video director, TG Omori’s exchange caused a buzz on social media.

The controversial Zazu Zeh crooner had slid in Omori’s DM to show interest in shooting a video with him and asked how much he would have to pay.

Omori then gave the singer a $50,000 bill which led to him reacting in a funny way.

Source: Legit.ng