Nigerian singer Portable has refused to stop calling out music video director TG Omori at every opportunity

The singer had earlier reached out to Omori for a video and he was billed N37m, a figure that sent Portable away

In another video sighted online, Portable pointed out the price of lands in his area and how many he would buy with the N37m

Nigerian singer Portable seems to still be in shock about how much popular music video director, TG Omori charged him for a shoot.

The singer hasn't missed any opportunity to drag Omori and in a recent video sighted online, he called out the director again.

Portable has dragged TG Omori again. Photo credit: @boy_director/@portablebaeby

Standing in front of his Odogwu bar with some men, Portable noted that around his area, lands are sold for about N5m to N6m and he could buy out the entire space with the N37m TG Omori charged him.

Portable also asked the director if he won't feed his family after he drops the huge sum for just one video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's latest call out

adeoluolatomide:

"Lol. I think TG intentionally did that to avoid his wahala, though."

tour_lanny:

"Since the day Portable started trending,he never stops to dey trend."

official_tiwa_:

"Go for a cheaper one na abi , mix tiktok and Snapchat filters together, cut your coats accordingly to your cloth "

phaevi_kita:

"Na wetin TG dey avoid gan gan be this he use price shift am go front"

meobizy:

"But he doesn't need to insult him, that's his price doesn't mean you can't get people doing it cheaper."

adorable_barbiiee:

"Portable he billed u extra plus damages he knows what u can cause."

Portable trolls TG Omori again for demanding 37m to shoot a video for him

Controversial Afro street singer, Portable, finally addressed his beef with in-demand Nigerian music video director TG Omori.

In a viral clip sighted online, Portable shared his reasons for refusing to pay TG Omori N37m to shoot the video for his new music clip 'Apostle Must Hear This'.

Portable noted that Omori's demands were too steep for him to pay, adding that he caters for the well-being of his parents and several siblings.

