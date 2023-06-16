Controversial singer Portable Zazu, aside from his musical career, has repeatedly made headlines over the number of baby mamas he has

Portable, who is married to Omobewaji Ewatomi and recently, actress Ashabi, has six children, all boys

The Zazu singer recently made headlines after he shared how he has slept with 10 of the 30 people who advised his first wife, Ewatomi, to leave him owing to his infidelity

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation label owner Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable Zazu, since his rise to fame towards the end of 2021, has managed to keep himself in the spotlight with his controversial lifestyle.

Aside from his budding musical career, Portable Zazu is known for his love for women and made headlines when he stated that it was one man for all women.

Portable's baby mama Honey Berry announces her return to the singer. Credit: @portablebaeby @ashabi_simple @honey_berry1211 @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

The Zazu star, a married man, has other children with his baby mamas and is known to brag about his ability to care for every one of them.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the mothers of the Zazu crooner's children.

1. Portable Zazu's first wife, Ewatomi Omobewaji

She also goes by the name Olori (Queen) Portable Omolalomi, which may be a means of identifying as the singer's first wife.

Omobewaji has been one of the beneficiaries of her husband's rise to fame, as she has repeatedly made headlines for standing by him despite his infidelity.

In 2022, Bewaji made headlines after she took to social media to congratulate the singer's baby mama Honey Berry after she gave birth to a baby boy.

Omobewaji has two sons for Portable named Iyanuoluwa and Opeyemi.

2. Portable Zazu's baby mama Honey Berry

In December 2022, Portable welcomed a fourth son with his baby mama Honey Berry and went on to throw a lavish party to mark their baby's arrival into the world.

However, the singer and Honey Berry made headlines in 2023 after Portable claimed she cheated on him. In June, she announced her return to the singer as she appreciated everything he had done for her and their son, Akorede.

3. Portable Zazu marries actress Ashabi

In June, Portable welcomed a bouncing baby boy with Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, also known as Ashabi.

The two later got married during their son's naming ceremony.

4. Portable Zazu's son with an unknown baby mama

The Zazu crooner has a son named Ogo Oluwa, who seemed to be his first child as he clocked four years old this year.

The young boy is being taken care of by the singer's first wife, Ewatomi, who in the post below, revealed she has learnt to take him as her own.

5. Portable brags about having six sons

While fans believe Portable has five sons, who have all been listed above, the singer, following the birth of his baby boy with actress Ashabi, took to his Instagram page to brag about being a dad of six, which means there is one who is unknown.

See the singer dancing in celebration of his sixth son below:

Portable Zazu's first wife, Ewatomi, unbothered about his child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable's wife, Bewaji, seemed to be sure of her place in the singer's life to the point that she was unbothered he welcomed his 6th kid with actress Ashabi.

Several hours after the news broke out, the mum of two took to her Instagram story channel with a video of her having fun and singing along to a song in the background.

Portable's wife, via her caption, confirmed that the tags she has been getting on social media from different people over the news do not concern her.

