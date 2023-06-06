Singer Portable Zazu has continued to rejoice following the birth of his sixth son to his new baby mama

The singer, in a new video, showed some different moves as he twerks for his fans while bragging about being a father of six

Portable's video, however, stirred reactions from many of his followers as they expressed surprise over where he parked his recently acquired G-Wagon

Controversial singer Portable Zazu seems not to be slowing down when it comes to dropping some fun videos to entertain his fans and followers.

In a new post after the birth of his new baby boy with his latest baby mama, the singer hinted about giving birth to more kids as he bragged about being a father of six boys.

Not stopping there, Portable shared a video of him twerking and showing different dance moves.

He wrote in his caption:

"New Born FELA ⭐️ IKA OF AFRICA Set Daddyo father of six boys Kinimah Fajah Kinimah Go."

Netizens react to Portable's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, see them below:

iamkinggson:

"Omoh the way you Dey take rubbish dis G.wagon eh."

officialcelebrity_shin:

"Portable replica plenty industry ma gba alejo 18 yo 20yrs ani sun."

ufomaoghene:

"Lowkey Portable dance kele kele dj chicken dance ."

dear_celine1:

"Awwww those twerks looks pretty cool on you ."

high_gee01_:

"This guy park G-wagon inside bush ni sha ."

linqwa_:

"New father in town ...May you continue to sin as you said‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

bright.alex_t77:

"Na every 9 months girls take Dey born for you?!!"

benjamin.12.leo:

"See where you park some people dream car Portable ."

babbie_cherry1:

"Na me go born girl for you next congratulations to us in advance."

khemie_solah:

"Opor fun new born Fela sha dey do DNA."

Portable says it is one man for all women

Portable Zazu confirmed the report of him welcoming a new baby to his family with his baby mama and actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde.

In a post he shared on his IG page after his new baby mama shared the exciting news, Zazu sent a message to his critics as he declared it was one man for all women.

He also described himself as the king with dominion over everything, as he advised his fans to focus on making money before love.

