Controversial street singer Portable Zazu has married Yoruba actress Ashabi as his newest wife

This comes as videos from their new baby's naming ceremony emerged on social media as Ashabi described it as a new beginning for her

The actress also hailed Portable Zazu, who she said is very supportive, a statement which stirred reactions

Yoruba actress Ashabi has described her marriage to controversial singer, and Street Pop star Portable Zazu as a new beginning for her.

Ashabi, in a video from their baby's naming ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, June 13, said she didn't plan to marry a celebrity as she gushed about how supportive Portable has been.

Actress Ashabi says she didn't plan to marry a celebrity.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"I didn't plan to marry an actor or singer, but God didn't say it is the end of my journey, I can sense that it is not the end, a new beginning for me and happy because he is supportive and ready to be supportive."

Watch the video below:

In another video, Portable was seen bragging about Ashabi was now his housewife.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Ashabi says her marriage to Portable Zazu is a new beginning

See their reactions below:

princessiby:

"Mumu, why you no get belle for him when he was still struggling. Msheeeeww!!! Radarada.

toun4_real:

"My fans, come and save me ."

temmypearl_:

"Aya olorin are they legally married? Lol."

sanniyemiyemisi:

"Congratulations dear ❤️."

i_am_lhayodele':

"She’s happy in imagination ."

adefila_mariam:

"Why are you bashing her ,it’s her choice let her breathe abeg , I heard she has date one of the biggest producers in the industry but she no get joy , just leave her ."

Portable brags about being a father of 6 boys

Portable Zazu seems not to be slowing down when it comes to dropping some fun videos to entertain his fans and followers.

In a post after the birth of his new baby boy with his latest baby mama, the singer hinted about giving birth to more kids as he bragged about being a father of six boys.

Not stopping there, Portable shared a video of him twerking and showing different dance moves.

