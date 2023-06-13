Global site navigation

Local editions

Actress Ashabi Marries Portable As Videos From Their Baby’s Naming Ceremony Emerge, Says It’s a New Beginning
Celebrities

Actress Ashabi Marries Portable As Videos From Their Baby’s Naming Ceremony Emerge, Says It’s a New Beginning

by  Olumide Alake
  • Controversial street singer Portable Zazu has married Yoruba actress Ashabi as his newest wife
  • This comes as videos from their new baby's naming ceremony emerged on social media as Ashabi described it as a new beginning for her
  • The actress also hailed Portable Zazu, who she said is very supportive, a statement which stirred reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng's Twitter Spaces to Embrace Equity in the Media Sector.

Yoruba actress Ashabi has described her marriage to controversial singer, and Street Pop star Portable Zazu as a new beginning for her.

Ashabi, in a video from their baby's naming ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, June 13, said she didn't plan to marry a celebrity as she gushed about how supportive Portable has been.

Portable, Ashabi
Actress Ashabi says she didn't plan to marry a celebrity. Credit: @portablebaeby @ashabi_simple @emiraltyafrica
Source: Instagram

In her words:

"I didn't plan to marry an actor or singer, but God didn't say it is the end of my journey, I can sense that it is not the end, a new beginning for me and happy because he is supportive and ready to be supportive."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

In another video, Portable was seen bragging about Ashabi was now his housewife.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Ashabi says her marriage to Portable Zazu is a new beginning

See their reactions below:

princessiby:

"Mumu, why you no get belle for him when he was still struggling. Msheeeeww!!! Radarada.

toun4_real:

"My fans, come and save me ."

temmypearl_:

"Aya olorin are they legally married? Lol."

sanniyemiyemisi:

"Congratulations dear ❤️."

i_am_lhayodele':

"She’s happy in imagination ."

adefila_mariam:

"Why are you bashing her ,it’s her choice let her breathe abeg , I heard she has date one of the biggest producers in the industry but she no get joy , just leave her ."

Portable brags about being a father of 6 boys

Portable Zazu seems not to be slowing down when it comes to dropping some fun videos to entertain his fans and followers.

In a post after the birth of his new baby boy with his latest baby mama, the singer hinted about giving birth to more kids as he bragged about being a father of six boys.

Not stopping there, Portable shared a video of him twerking and showing different dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel