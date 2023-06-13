Actress Ashabi Marries Portable As Videos From Their Baby’s Naming Ceremony Emerge, Says It’s a New Beginning
- Controversial street singer Portable Zazu has married Yoruba actress Ashabi as his newest wife
- This comes as videos from their new baby's naming ceremony emerged on social media as Ashabi described it as a new beginning for her
- The actress also hailed Portable Zazu, who she said is very supportive, a statement which stirred reactions
Yoruba actress Ashabi has described her marriage to controversial singer, and Street Pop star Portable Zazu as a new beginning for her.
Ashabi, in a video from their baby's naming ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, June 13, said she didn't plan to marry a celebrity as she gushed about how supportive Portable has been.
In her words:
"I didn't plan to marry an actor or singer, but God didn't say it is the end of my journey, I can sense that it is not the end, a new beginning for me and happy because he is supportive and ready to be supportive."
Watch the video below:
In another video, Portable was seen bragging about Ashabi was now his housewife.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react as Ashabi says her marriage to Portable Zazu is a new beginning
See their reactions below:
princessiby:
"Mumu, why you no get belle for him when he was still struggling. Msheeeeww!!! Radarada.
toun4_real:
"My fans, come and save me ."
temmypearl_:
"Aya olorin are they legally married? Lol."
sanniyemiyemisi:
"Congratulations dear ❤️."
i_am_lhayodele':
"She’s happy in imagination ."
adefila_mariam:
"Why are you bashing her ,it’s her choice let her breathe abeg , I heard she has date one of the biggest producers in the industry but she no get joy , just leave her ."
Portable brags about being a father of 6 boys
Portable Zazu seems not to be slowing down when it comes to dropping some fun videos to entertain his fans and followers.
In a post after the birth of his new baby boy with his latest baby mama, the singer hinted about giving birth to more kids as he bragged about being a father of six boys.
Not stopping there, Portable shared a video of him twerking and showing different dance moves.
