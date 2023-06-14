Singer Portable Zazu, in a trending video, announced that his music is no longer for the poor

Portable said his days of singing for the poor are over, and his primary focus is now the upper class as he doesn't want to be poor again

The Zazu singer's statement seems to be directed at his colleague Speed Darlington, who had insinuated Portable makes music for the poor

Controversial singer and Zeh Nation label boss, Portable Zazu, who hit the spotlight in 2021 thanks to Olamide, has stirred reactions with a trending video of him saying his songs are no longer for the poor.

In what seems to be a response to his colleague Speed Darlington who insinuated that the Zazu star makes music for the poor, Portable said he doesn't want to be poor again, adding that he is now focused on the rich.

Portable Zazu says he doesn't want to be poor in reply to Speedy. Credit: @portablebaeby @akpimmuo

Source: Instagram

Portable, who has been trending following his baby mama drama, said:

"My song na for rich people, I no wan poor again, if you poor hustle make you rich, make in the days, back in the days I go dey say God give me money, he don give me, now na thank God o."

Watch Portable's video below, including a clip showing the moment Speed Darlington insinuated he sings for the poor.

Netizens react as Portable Zazu says his music is longer for the poor

See some of the comments below:

o___folake:

"Please it’s High time y’all allow the poor breathe in peace."

bebe_.n:

"My long awaited beef Let the drama begin."

perfection.ng:

"Portable vs Akpi is the New Davido vs Wizkid."

the_cu_student:

"We are tired of davido vs wizkid argument. Akpi vs portable leggo ."

mrs_jawando:

"Wow! He replied maturely ."

dr_phili:

"Surprisingly Portable reply is actually mature. I was expecting insults but it shows man is growing in wisdom too."

