Nigerian singer Portable recently welcomed another son to the world with his second wife Honey Berry

To mark the joyous occasion, the singer went all out to throw a lavish party for his son

Gushing over Portable, Honey Berry shared videos from the event as well as the christening

Portable made his second wife Honey Berry very happy with the kind of lavish party he threw to mark their son's arrival into the world.

Honey Berry shared a clip from the christening on her Instagram story channel and also shared several videos from the party on her page.

Portable throws party for son's naming ceremony Photo credit: @honey_berry25

Portable's bar was used to receive guests and from the look of it, it was a free for all affair.

As expected, music rented the air, with people happily singing along, there was enough to eat and drink as well.

Some of the guests took to the dancefloor with Honey Berry and sprayed her as the celebrant of the day.

Portable also showed the moment he took photos with his wife.

Honey Berry wrote:

"I can never thank God enough for blessing me with your existence in my lifeThank you for always giving me the best and thoughtful giftsDearest hubby, popsy akorede I want to thank and appreciate you every day for every little thing you do for me❤️You are my true soulmate. ...Thanks for making me the proudest woman on EarthWithout you I would have been like a cut off kite, drifting away aimlesslyThank you for showing me the way❤️I love you so much okikiolami ,Okomi ,Ayomi odogwu himself ❤️@portablebaeby."

Watch the videos below:

Fans celebrate with Honey Berry

souljaboi_ibadan:

"Congratulations mama zeh."

ruthlala05:

"Congratulations him no do naming like wedding"

don_shifo:

"Congratulations ❤️"

loveth_youn:

"What is all of this but he has not marry you yet lol you're still a side fly eshinshin "baby mama" the only person he did wedding with is the olori herself I mean portable wife @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi na she we we know as portable wife any other person na errand girl like you @honey_berry25."

itz_princes2000:

"My family will kill me if I ever try to be a second wife."

itz_princes2000:

"Una dey try when there's alot of men out there."

